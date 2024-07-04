by Howard Campbell

LAUDERHILL – What would the Jamaican music scene in South Florida be without King Waggy Tee? The sound system selector, a pivotal figure in the rise of dancehall-reggae in this region. He will be honored on July 18 in a ceremony conducted by Lauderhill commissioner, Denise Grant.

The event, dubbed Riddim & Legacy, takes place in Miramar at 19117 SW 24th Street. According to the invitation, the “private and exclusive dinner (is) in appreciation of your contribution and legacy to the culture of reggae music.”

Born Andrew Chue Sang in Kingston, King Waggy Tee settled permanently in South Florida in 1977. Along with Clint O’Neil and Eddy Edwards, he is credited for helping to expose dancehall-reggae there as a sound system selector and broadcaster on WEDR 99 Jamz.

“What keeps me relevant after all these years is keeping up with what’s going on around you with technology, equipment and the genre of music that assists you in your craft, whether it is DJing or mixing, as well as being able to transcend to new ideas and adapt to catering to your audience,” King Waggy Tee told South Florida Caribbean News.

Currently celebrating his 46th year on the South Florida reggae scene. Waggy is a fixture every first Saturday at the Studio 45 party, held at Truckstop, Cafe 27 in Weston. On Fridays, from midnight to 2 am, he hosts The Bashment Explosion With King Waggy Tee 99 Jamz WEDR. The show has been on the air for 27 years.

As King Waggy Tee prepares to accept another award, the low-key trailblazer downplays his lofty achievements.

“For 46 years, I know I must have contributed to a lot of people’s memories…good times and good vibes. Maintaining and surviving 40-plus decades of playing music for people to enjoy and have fun,” he said.