Miami-Dade County to Co-host Human Trafficking Awareness Fair

MIAMI – On National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, the Office of Community Advocacy in Miami Dade County joins community partners co-hosting a Human Trafficking Awareness and Community Resource Fair.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. when a candlelight vigil will start on Friday, Jan. 25th at Miami Dade College North Campus Carrie P. Meek Center Entrepreneurial Educational Center, Room 1103, 6300 N.W. 7th Avenue, Miami.

Human Trafficking is a multi-billion dollar industry worldwide. Miami ranks #2 in the U.S. with the highest cases of trafficking.

The Human Trafficking Awareness and Community Resource Fair is co-hosted by the City of Miami, Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board, Survivor’s Pathway, the Florida Department of Health, Miami-Dade College, Rotary District 6990, and Be the Inspiration, Inc. These partners will be participating in the resource fair.

For more information, please contact Office of Community Advocacy Executive Director Rene Diaz at 305-375-5730 or Domestic Violence And sexual Assault Council of Greater Miami Chairman Francesco Duberli at 786-275-4364.