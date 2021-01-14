Microsoft Presents Historic Virtual Experience This Black History Month

Powerful and Historic Virtual Experience To Empower Students and Communities

[Redmond, Washington] – Learning, and celebrating Black History has never been more important. Microsoft understands this fact and has committed to providing a platform for schools, students, and youth organizations for this year’s Black History Month celebration.

Utilizing the world of technology, Microsoft will highlight and virtually transport 13 of the world’s top Black History Museum exhibits into every student’s home or classroom across North America.

This partnership with museums, historical landmarks, cultural centers, athletes, and civic influencers worldwide will include a month-long series of FREE immersive and interactive experiences for K-12 schools and the community to celebrate and learn.

How to Register for the Celebrating Black History Month Journey

The Black History month journey will be available from February 1-28, 2021. Register at https://aka.ms/BHM2021 or click here to request a private workshop just for your classroom, school, group, or organization.

Participating classrooms will learn about policies that impacted Black communities. They will see a presentation that will showcase Muhammad Ali’s fight against systemic racism at the Ali Center’s “Truth Be Told” exhibit, no matter where in the nation that student lives.

“Black History month is a time for us to emphasize the rich heritage and culture of black people as well as spotlight historical events and figures in the black community,” states Shy Averett, Global Sr. Community Program and Events Manager for Microsoft in Redmond, Washington.

“Black History Month is a time for people to come together and learn lessons from the past and apply them today and in the future.”

The students will also witness the struggle for life & liberty for all at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights while safely at home in front of their devices.

Reading sessions of inspirational children’s stories about Black History like Hidden Figures & Let the Children March, with books read aloud by some of our favorite NBA & NFL players for K-2nd graders.

“We need to know our history so we can know what our future will look like,” states Haitian American Cliff Avril, a ten-year NFL Vet, Superbowl Champ with the Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowler. “My Black history hero is Toussaint Louverture, Haitian General, who led the Haitian Revolution and led the entire island of Haitians to freedom.

History Lesson on Black People

The program presented by Fort Monroe Authority showcases the significant impact that slavery had on the story of America and the stories of freedom seekers from the very beginning. From the Africans who taken against their will from Angola and landing there at Point Comfort (now known as Fort Monroe) in Virginia, an English colony in 1619, to the courage of three enslaved men—James Townsend, Frank Baker, and Sheppard Malloy.

“Teaching US history is incomplete if we don’t include Black history. During every time period in the creation and development of this country, Africans and African Americans were a part of this history. We are so grateful to be included in the Black History Month Virtual Experience. It’s exciting to show the significance of Fort Monroe virtually with students around the country. Fort Monroe is often referred to as Freedom’s Fortress. We will share with students about the beginning of slavery in the English colonies in 1619 to emancipation and ending slavery after the American Civil War and how it continues to impact and touch every aspect of this country’s history. It is extremely important to learn about our past—and share the truthful stories of beginnings in this country so that we can address the problems of race and inequities of today.” -Phyllis Terrell, Director of Communications, Fort Monroe Authority

Highlights of the impactful virtual activities lined-up for students include a lesson on civil rights movement.

Walk with MLK virtually & fight for civil rights in the Selma-to-Montgomery Marches of 1965

Step back into the Civil Rights Era to witness the struggle for life & liberty for all at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights

Learn about policies that impacted Black communities & Muhammad Ali’s fight against systemic racism at the Ali Center’s “Truth Be Told” exhibit

Hear inspirational children’s stories about Black History like Hidden Figures & Let the Children March, with books read aloud by some of our favorite NBA & NFL players for K-2nd graders

for K-2nd graders Fly through the eyes of WWII’s Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black military aviators in the US Army Air Corps at the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site

Hit a home run with Satchel Paige & Jackie Robinson at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

Retrace Slavery from Enslavement to Emancipation – Ft. Monroe, Whitney Plantation, and Milton House – Tour Fort Monroe where the first Africans entered the country, explore the Whitney Plantation & see how Slaves lived & walk through the Milton House’s secret passageways of the Underground Railroad

Explore the legacy of the African Americans in the US military at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum

Travel back in time with a fireside chat with Freedom Rider Hezekiah Watkins to protest social injustice & racial inequality & tour the Freedom Rides Museum

Take a virtual scavenger hunt through George Washington Carver’s most noted inventions at the Carver Museum

Celebrate today’s groundbreaking African American changemakers who are leading the world right now at Microsoft’s Current Day Black History Museum

Listen to & learn about the origins of Black Music & Music of the Civil Rights Movement with the GRAMMY Museum