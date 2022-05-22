Reggae Singer Jahmali Simmers with Sekkle Down

[MIAMI] – Spring is shaping up to be quite a sizzling one for Reggae singer Jahmali. The legendary crooner has put a soulful stamp on his buzzin’ release “Sekkle Down“, which is amassing loads of support from wide listening audiences.

Produced by Addis Records and distributed by Evidence Music, “Sekkle Down” hails from the “Rumpus Riddim.” The timely Roots production is adorned by Jahmali’s powerhouse vocals. He warns, “Tell race soldiers, Stand down. Pass thru. And live good.”

Debut on BBC1xtra

“Sekkle Down” is simmering across music spaces, yielding an impressive presence on countdowns, playlists and popular mixes. The poignant song has also made its debut on BBC1xtra, among other notable radio stations and online platforms this spring.

“Sekkle Down” is the second of Jahmali’s red-hot songs pegged for his long awaited “Pleasant Place” album. The first is “On Repeat“, an upbeat single and video, which sailed Jahmali into the new year on a high note!

Without question, “Sekkle Down” and “On Repeat” serve as an ideal prelude to “Pleasant Place”. It is set for summer delivery. As Jahmali puts the finishing touches on “Pleasant Place,” he confirms it will be his most musically diverse project to date. Affording fans a thoroughly entertaining and well rounded Reggae music experience.

“I want people to feel good about Reggae, bringing them to a ‘Pleasant Place’ musically and personally,” says Jahmali. “I am putting my all in to ‘Pleasant Place’ with the goals of entertaining, elightening and inspiring.”

Roots Artist

Jahmali has been blessing the world with his infectious brand of music for decades. While he entered the industry during an era renowned for Roots artists, the singer was never one to “pigeonhole” himself into one sound. With distinctive vocals, Jahmali’s releases span a cross-section of music styles. Although humble, Jahmali boasts an impeccable catalogue of great music. Including his break out hit “El Shaddai” which still sits atop many a Reggae music lover’s all-time fav lists.