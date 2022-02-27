Jahmali Celebrates Vibrant New ‘On Repeat’ Visual Ahead of ‘Pleasant Place’ Album Release

[NEW YORK] – International Reggae singer Jahmali has dropped a vibrant, new music video for his song “On Repeat” — ahead of his highly anticipated “Pleasant Place” album. A major contributor to the genre, the soulful crooner takes the buzzin’ “On Repeat” to new heights in the visual. It is now playing on his Vevo channel and numerous streaming platforms.

For the visual, Jahmali has teamed up with director Marshmello Films (The Production Hub/Steve Tobin) for the first time. The final product is wowing music lovers, as the visual vividly captures the song’s upbeat vibes.

With Kingston, Jamaica and Miami Beach, Florida, as the backdrop, cityscape and tropical scenes seamlessly unfold. While Jahmali sings the uplifting song, the video intermittently cuts to a beautiful woman jamming to her favorite tune through liberating moves. Notably, the female dancer is an astute graduate of the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica.

“The video embodies the feeling of victory over loneliness and celebration of the potential of being loved,” says Jahmali. “It gels with the theme of ‘On Repeat’ — cherishing the relationships we have with life, love and the special people, which we want to continue forever.”

Since its end of year release, “On Repeat” has made a media splash, amidst garnering tremendous support from international listening audiences. Moreover, many respected radio DJs and sound systems have contributed to the song’s growing buzz.

Album Release

“On Repeat” is Jahmali’s first video release since “Made for a Woman” in 2019. “On Repeat,” which creatively fuses sounds of Reggae, Afrobeats and Soca, is a perfect lead in to Jahmali’s “Pleasant Place”. The album is slated for late March delivery. The esteemed singer promises a mind lifting and musically gratifying new album. Best of all, from the looks and sounds of things, Jahmali is on course.