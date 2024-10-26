Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley Tackles Critical Issues In New Single “Banner”

MIAMI – Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, the four-time GRAMMY AWARD® winning artist, producer, and lyrical master, released the video for his powerful new track “Banner.” The track which was released on Friday, October 11th has garnered mainstream attention and conversation.

This homegrown anthem tackles critical issues such as scams, absent fathers, police misconduct, and widespread corruption. With its raw, thought-provoking lyrics, the song urges listeners to hold firm to their morals amidst the chaos. Damian powerfully states, “Give thanks the righteous still a wave dem banner.”

Collaborating with acclaimed producer Scoop DeVille – who has worked with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Nipsey Hussle, 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and more – Damian continues to push creative boundaries.

“Banner” precedes the release of his poignant summer single “Wisemen,” which offers a rare perspective on love and relationships. In it, Damian reflects, “True love is hard to find. And even if it don’t exist you cannot fault a man for trying.”

Earlier this year, he released “My Sweet Lord.” This song is a spiritual reinterpretation of George Harrison’s original track. It received high praise from Olivia Harrison, George Harrison’s wife, and the George Harrison Estate.

Damian’s latest three singles were released under the Ghetto Youth International (GYI) record label, which is co-owned by Damian, and his brothers Stephen and Julian Marley.

Damian just wrapped up a 22-date Marley Brothers Legacy Tour that ran across North America with his brothers, Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Julian Marley and Ky-Mani Marley. The tour wrapped up October 5th in Miami.