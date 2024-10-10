Join the Ky-Mani Marley Love and Energy Tour Across the U.S.

SOUTH FLORIDA – Grammy-nominated artist Ky-Mani Marley announces his highly anticipated 24-date Love and Energy Tour, which will span across the U.S.

Fresh off the wildly successful 5-brother, Marley Brothers Legacy Tour, Ky-Mani is thrilled to showcase his elevated new tracks, in addition to his timeless classic hits.

The upcoming tour launches November 11 at the Town Ballroom in Buffalo, NY, and will hit major cities including Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York, Nashville, and Los Angeles. Fans can expect a high-energy show.

Adding to the excitement, Ky-Mani is set to release his latest single “Breathe You In” just ahead of the tour, from his forthcoming album, Love and Energy. Ky-Mani has continued the momentum, following his August single release “New Creature,” which has been well-received among old and new fans alike.

Tickets for newly announced shows in Wilmington, Fort Lauderdale and St. Petersburg – all will be available via pre-sale this Wednesday October 9 @ 10am local time, using the password ENERGY. General on sale Friday October 11 @ 10am local time. See below for all dates. Tickets available HERE.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the vibrant love, energy, and soulful artistry of Ky-Mani Marley live on the Love and Energy Tour, as it lights up in a city near you.

Love And Energy Tour Dates:

11.11 | Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

11.12 | Pittsburgh, PA – Mr Smalls

11.13 | Philadelphia, PA – Ardmore

11.14 | Portland, ME – Aura

11.17 |New York, NY – Sony Hall (New Show)

11.20 | Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

11.21 | Wilmington, NC – Bowstring (New Show)

11.24 | Charleston, SC – Music Farm

11.26 | Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live (New Show)

11.27 | St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus (New Show)

11.30 | Charlotte, NC – The Underground

12.01 | Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

12.02 | Chicago, IL – Outset

12.06 | Boulder, CO – Fox

12.08 | Aspen, CO – Belly Up

12.11 | Fontana, CA – Stage Red

12.12 | San Juan Capistrano, CA – Coach House

12.13 | Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

12.15 | Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone (New Show)

12.17 | Los Angeles, CA -Lodge Room

12.18 | Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall

12.19 | Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre Lounge

12.20 | Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

12.21 | Arcata, CA – Arcata Theatre Lounge