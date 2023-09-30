Comcast Launches mitúTV app On Its Entertainment Platforms

PHILADELPHIA – Comcast today announced the introduction and distribution of the mitúTV streaming app across its entertainment platforms, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and soon on Xumo TV. Launched by NGLmitú, the Latino media and entertainment powerhouse co-founded by actor, activist, and entrepreneur John Leguizamo, mitúTV specializes in English-first programming created for Latinos, by Latinos.

Available September 15, 2023 on X1 and Flex, and coming to Xumo TV, the mitúTV app will offer viewers over 120 hours of original Latino-led programming and hit series from Latino creators including Inland Entertainment Network, Digital Bodega and the Immigration Archive Project.

U.S. Latinos are one of the fastest growing racial and ethnic groups, accounting for 62 million of the US total population with 80% of those being English speakers. However, much of today’s Hispanic-targeted content is Spanish-dominant and sourced from Latin American countries. mit​​úTV is the industry leader in filling that gap with authentic and culturally relevant programming that represents the diverse faces of Gen Y/Z US Latinos.

Milestone Partnership

“This partnership represents a huge milestone for Comcast and mitúTV and an even bigger win for millions of Latinos,” said Joe Bernard, Chief Revenue Officer of NGLmitú. “Latinos are a vital and growing part of American culture, and this partnership exemplifies the importance of ensuring we are represented throughout the entertainment industry. Together, our two companies are at the forefront of providing movies, original series, comedy, music and more to our vibrant community.”

Destination for Hispanics

“Our mission at Comcast is to be the number one destination for Hispanics to connect to the community and to the moments that matter each and every day,” added José Vélez Silva, VP, Multicultural Brand Marketing for Comcast. “By bringing the mitúTV streaming app to our platforms, we further our longstanding and deep commitment to our Hispanic consumers and provide even more high quality entertainment for the next generation of U.S. Latinos.”

Original Programs

New, original programing from mitúTV available as part of this groundbreaking partnership includes:

Three G’s

A talk show where comedians Erik Rivera, Sasha Merci, and Jesus Sepulveda have poignant, hilarious, and hyper-relatable discussions. Each week, the hosts and their rotating panel of guest influencers, experts and fellow comedians, representing Latinos from all backgrounds and all walks of life, unpack the humor and baggage that comes with growing up Latino.

Girl, Let Me Tell You

A weekly show hosted by three fierce Latinas from TV, stage and radio. Jessica Flores, Ivana Rojas and Glorelys Mora discuss the uncomfortable things that strong women are often told to keep to themselves. Topics range from navigating family expectations and the struggle between friends and lovers to elevating your career and reconciling and redefining beauty standards.

John Leguizamo Documentary

In addition to working with Comcast to bring the mitúTV app to a broader audience, Leguizamo, whose hit show Leguizamo Does America was recently renewed for another season on MSNBC, will debut his 2022 documentary, “John Leguizamo Live at Rikers,” and participate as a guest editor for Xfinity, curating a collection of top picks of what to watch this month.

Leguizamo recently served on a panel at the Aspen Ideas Festival with Dalila-Wilson Scott, Comcast Corporation’s Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer and President of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation to discuss the importance of digital skills in opening doors to jobs in tech, media, and many other industries.