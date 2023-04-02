Rhythms of Africa 10th Anniversary Show Sunday April 2 6PM

SOUTH FLORIDA – What started as a dream to introduce children to the drums has evolved into a spectacular event with some of the biggest names in the music industry. There’s still time to get your ticket for Rhythms of Africa, 10th Anniversary show, Sunday, April 2nd, 6PM, with Julian Marley and the students of Everglades High School.

Congratulations to Mr. William “Willie” Stewart for sharing his dream; his passion with hundreds of students over the years and for bringing this cultural awareness to the South Florida community. A very special thanks to the City of Miramar, for giving this event a home, and to all the contributors.

Sunday, April 2 | 6pm

Miramar Cultural Center

2400 Civic Center Place

Purchase your tickets at http://ow.ly/fKja50MYJS0