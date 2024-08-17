SOUth FLORIDA – Renowned recording artist Kymani Marley has captivated audiences worldwide with his unique reggae blend, and looks forward to inspire with his latest single, “New Creature.” This emotionally charged track delves into themes of self-discovery and growth, urging listeners to embrace change and conquer life’s obstacles.

Unbounded by genres, Kymani creates music that fuses world, hip hop, blues, rock, and grassroots elements. His unique sound mirrors his life, transcending cultural barriers and defying categorization as solely a reggae artist. With an authentic and gritty style, Ky-mani’s music resonates with listeners, echoing the essence of his life journey and inspire many. His new single “New Creature” encapsulates the musical essence and raw style, Kymani so effectively delivers through his music.

Reflecting on the motivation behind “New Creature,” Kymani Marley shares, “My aim with this song is to encourage listeners to embark on their own transformative journeys, to believe in themselves, and to find strength in the face of adversity.” The track is a testament to Kymani Marley’s artistic depth and his dedication to spreading positivity through his music.

Kymani Marley on Tour

In addition to the release of “New Creature,” Kymani Marley is thrilled to announce his upcoming fall tour titled “Love and Energy.” This tour promises to be a celebration of music, unity, and the indomitable spirit that Kymani Marley embodies. Fans can expect a spellbinding live experience as Kymani Marley brings his powerful vocals and magnetic stage presence to venues across the country.

Fans of Kymani Marley eagerly anticipating his new single “New Creature”, and upcoming tour can find more information and updates via the following link and social media channels. Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of this unforgettable musical journey with Kymani Marley as he spreads his message of love, positivity, and transformation.

“New Creature” will be available on all streaming platforms on Friday, August 16.

Nov 11. Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

Nov 12 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr Smalls Theatre

Nov 13 Philadelphia, PA – Ardmore Music Hall

Nov 14 Portland, ME – Aura

Nov 20. Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

Nov 24 Charleston, SC. – Music Farm

Nov 30. Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Dec 1 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Dec 2 Chicago, IL – The Outset

Dec 6 Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre

Dec 8 Aspen, CO. – Belly Up Aspen

Dec 11 Fontana, CA – Stage RED

Dec 12 San Juan Capistrano, CA – The Coach House

Dec 13 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

Dec 17 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room HLP

Dec 18 Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall

Dec 19 Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre

Dec 20 Sacremento, CA – Ace Of Spades