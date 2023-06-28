Triller Sports to Broadcast “Rumble In The Sun” Jamaica’s Epic Boxing Exhibition

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Premier global sports and entertainment digital platform FITE by Triller will broadcast live “Rumble In The Sun”, Jamaica’s epic boxing exhibition featuring Jamaican-born, two-time Canadian Heavyweight Champion Donovan “Razor” Ruddock and World Hall of Fame Inductee and Champion James “Lights Out” Toney internationally on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

“Triller Sports is honored to be working in collaboration with Red Ground Productions to bring this event to life in the beautiful country of Jamaica,” says David Tetreault, President of Triller Sports.

“In November, two legends will return to the ring to fight for an incredibly great cause that will entertain and engage audiences worldwide with an unparalleled experience that combines heavyweight boxing with musical performances synonymous with the Triller brand.”

Boxing fans can expect a night of action-packed bouts and several special surprises. Triller Sports and Red Ground Productions’ groundbreaking production partnership is accredited to the legal prowess of Miami, Florida-based Celebrity Attorney La’Shawn Thomas, founding CEO of the Miami Entertainment Law Group.

“Stepping back into the ring with Toney fills me with joy,” said Ruddock. “I was born in the ring, and I am ready to defy the limits and remind the world that legends never fade; they transform into supernovas! To be a part of this unforgettable event for my country is a great honor. I love boxing and Jamaica – my heart and home.”

James “Lights Out” Toney will return to the boxing ring for the first time six years after his 2017 unanimous vote and win against Mike Sheppard.

“This boxing match will be fun! I am excited to return to the ring and dance with another heavyweight great, Donovan “Razor” Ruddock,” he said. “Rumble In The Sun” is the most extraordinary boxing exhibition since the 1973 Joe Frazier and George Foreman pay-per-view boxing match.

A Good Cause

A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit The Good Hope Primary School in St. Catherine, Gloves Over Guns, the Jamaica Boxing Board’s sports development initiative, and the Life Driven Foundation.