Ahead of World Tour, Jemere Morgan Heads to Jamaica

SOUTH FLORIDA – Standing on his duties of spreading the word of love and unity to people worldwide through his music, heir to the throne, and the first to fill the 3rd generation of the legendary family of reggae Morgan Heritage, soulful Jemere Morgan is gearing up for an intercontinental journey.

Preceding joining GRAMMY winning Morgan Heritage as a special guest on their 2019 LOYALTY WORLD TOUR (see dates below), Jemere Morgan who latterly released SELF CONFIDENCE album will embark on a promotional odyssey to California, New York and to his beloved ancestral land of Jamaica.

From June 12th to 18th in NYC, June 19th to 24th, California and June 25th to 29th in Jamaica, Jemere wants to personally take time to introduce his body of work to the various media houses and in-person fans.

“I can’t wait to go to Cali and New York and sit down with the media to personally introduce my album to their audience. SELF CONFIDENCE means a lot to me and although the music speaks for itself, I feel that it’s important for me to also individually and directly tell my story. But going to Jamaica is going home. As I land I always feel transformed and rejuvenated. The air, the smiles, the smells, the water, food and people. It becomes a spiritual journey where I feel my ancestor embracing me. Jamaica is actually part of what build my self-confidence, so it is important for me to go home in person and deliver my album.” – Jemere Morgan

After a busy Memorial weekend where Jemere took place in the Caribbean Celebrity Charity Basketball Game and a performance on May 28th backed by Visions Bands in Florida.

Jemere is headed to Nairobi Kenya to take part in the Tomorrow’s Leader Festival alongside such stars as Morgan Heritage, Jose Chameleon, StoneBwoy, Alaine, Yemi Alade, Diamond Platnumz, Wyre Da Love Child, Naiboi, Rophan and many more.

He will thereafter take the month of June for the SELF CONFIDENCE PROMO RUN before continuing on to the Musa Festival in Portugal on July 5th as part of the 2019 LOYALTY WORLD TOUR.