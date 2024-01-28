Celebrating Legends of Reggae as Miramar Hosts Reggae Icon Awards 2024

MIRAMAR – Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis is set to host the 4th Annual REGGAE ICON AWARDS 2024. This event was borne out of a partnership with Miramar and the island of Jamaica to highlight reggae icons that have changed and influenced music to the world.

REGGAE ICON AWARDS 2024 will be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at the Miramar Cultural Center – Banquet Hall, located at 2400 Civic Center Place.

The evening kicks off with cocktails at 6:30 pm. The main event, the Awards show, will be expertly hosted by Judge Norman Hemming and will commence at 7:30 pm and run until 11 pm.

Highlighting the evening are the iconic figures who have made indelible marks in the reggae industry:

The Reggae Icon Award: Patrick Barrett known as Tony Rebel

Internationally acclaimed Reggae Artist Patrick Barrett, famously known as Tony Rebel, OD. With a career spanning decades, Tony Rebel has consistently delivered music that speaks to the hearts and minds of reggae enthusiasts worldwide. His career was at its peak in the early 1990’s with hit records as “Fresh Vegetable,” “Sweet Jamaica,” and the duet with Garnett Silk, “Christian Soldiers.” His influence on the genre is immeasurable, and this award recognizes his outstanding contributions.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Judith “Judy” Mowatt, OD

Honoring the remarkable career of Judith “Judy” Mowatt, OD. Judy Mowatt’s enduring impact on reggae music, both as a solo artist and as a member of the I-Threes alongside Bob Marley, is celebrated with this prestigious award. Her “Love is Overdue” album, which contained a reggae version of “Try a Little Tenderness,” earned her a Grammy nomination. Her voice and message continue to resonate through generations.

Marcus Garvey Award: Mutabaruka

Recognizing the exceptional talents of Allan Hope CD, also known as Mutabaruka. He’s poet, musician, and cultural ambassador. Mutabaruka’s dedication to reggae and his tireless advocacy for social justice and cultural preservation make him a true embodiment of the Marcus Garvey spirit. He also developed two of Jamaica’s most popular radio programs, “The Cutting Edge,” and “Steppin’ Razor.”

Paying Homage to Trailblazers

Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis stated, “The REGGAE ICON AWARDS 2024 is a unique opportunity to pay homage to the trailblazers who have shaped reggae music and culture. It’s a celebration of their achievements and a recognition of the profound impact of reggae on our society. This event represents a fusion of Black History Month and Reggae Month, celebrating the rich heritage and contributions of the black community and the global influence of reggae. I am forever grateful to Jamaica, the land of my heritage for the gift it has given to the world.”

Admission to this prestigious event is free, but seating is limited. To secure your spot, please register online at ReggaeIconAwards2024.eventbrite.com .