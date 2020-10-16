Jae Summer Sizzles on All New “Heart Again” Riddim

NEW YORK – Originally a one off dancehall beat with Jae Summer’s potent “Stay Long Time” lyrics and silky voice neatly laid on it, the currently buzzing Heart Again Riddim now also features popular artist Blak Ryno, alongside other emerging Jamaica-based artists like BabyDall, Lusion, Itakay, Don Pree and VynnXL.

The first song recorded on the riddim, Summer’s eloquent cadence was so impactful that it inspired Westmoreland based producer, NecoGlock (TruMoneyMusiq/Infamous Musiq), to invite other artists to add to the vibe.

Stay Long Time’s sizzling commentary cleverly challenges society to some overdue self reflection, and is being received well by music influencers in the US. The whole riddim recently debuted on North America’s leading Caribbean radio station, New York’s IrieJam 93.5 FM by popular King Addies selector, Killaboo.

Additionally, Blak Ryno and Jae Summer’s cuts on the riddim debuted last Sunday on America’s leading mainstream, urban radio station, New York’s Hot97 FM by Massive B’s Bobby Konders.

Born and raised in the Chisholm Avenue area of Kingston 13, Jae Summer’s (originally known as Jahlil) began singing at a very young age and later made his way to national recognition in Jamaica when he won the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s (JCDC) Song Competition in 2011.

After winning the competition, Danny Browne produced his popular single “One Wrong, One Right” for VP Records, which was featured on Strictly the Best Volumes 50 and 51 in 2014. The song went viral, and is still a fan favorite to date.

Having released several other songs over the years, “Walk Good” (2017) landed him a feature on Seani B’s epic BBC1XTRA series, and “Must Win” (2019) landed at #2 on the iTunes Island Chart, and remained for over 3 weeks. Additionally, in 2019 “Expensive Tears” made a strong impact while on an 11-show tour in Europe with Duane Stephenson, which included four shows in Germany, three shows in Netherlands, two shows in Austria, one show in Switzerland and one in Belgium.

Presently working towards the release of several singles, and a well anticipated EP, Summer’s entry on the Heart Again riddim is his first official release since signing to New York City based indie label, TruMoneyMusiq, and will be available worldwide on October 23, 2020.