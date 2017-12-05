Little Haiti Takes Center Stage for Art Beat Miami during Art Basel Miami

Art Beat Miami opens December 6th with the unveiling of works of emerging and renowned local, international and celebrity artists in the art mecca of Little Haiti.

MIAMI – Little Haiti once again becomes the heartbeat of all things art and Caribbean during the 2017 Art Basel season with Art Beat Miami.

Art Beat Miami is the must attend art fair event taking place at the Caribbean Marketplace from December 6th – 10th.

Art Beat Miami is a collaboration of local galleries, businesses, community and civic arts organizations which includes the Little Haiti Optimist Club, the Northeast Second Avenue Project (NE2P), MJ Diversity Consulting Group and Chefs of the Caribbean.

From the Little Haiti Cultural Center and stretching the length of the NE 2nd Avenue corridor, the 2017 season again features the critically acclaimed Mural Mile public art walk, showcasing a collection of murals draped across 20 buildings.

This world-famous walk of art showcases murals on buildings spanning the 2nd Ave Corridor from NE 54th Street to NE 62nd Street and 54th Street between NE 2nd Avenue and NW 6th Avenue, by some of South Florida’s best muralists.

Art Beat Miami Preview Party

Art Beat Miami opens with a free Preview Party on Wednesday, December 6th at 7PM with a special performance by musician Michael Benjamin, known as Mikaben.

Art Beat Miami has again partnered with Haiti’s Minister of Culture and Communication, who is sponsoring these visiting artists from Haiti who are exhibiting at this year’s Art Basel/Miami Art Week: Francois Hazel, Levoy Exil, Payas and Valerie Noisette.

For the art and culture aficionado, the wealth of offerings at Art Beat Miami has something for everyone.

Attendees will be able to submerge themselves in the flavor that is Little Haiti. Art Beat Miami features art curated by Pulitzer Prize Winning Photojournalist Carl Juste, from artists, painters, sculptors and craftspeople from around the world, but all with a unique strain of Caribbean DNA.

Guests will view art of celebrity notables such as Slip and Slide Records’ Ted Lucas, lead vocalist and guitarist Roberto Martino of famed Kompa band T-Vice, Theo of the Kompa band Kreyol La, Haitian-American best-selling novelist Edwidge Danticat, the reigning queen of Haitian music and one of the premier Haitian song writers of her generation Emeline Michel, Musician and lead singer of the dynamic Haitian band Harmonik, Mac D and Grammy nominated Blues and R&B artist and painter Valerie Woods. Art beyond musicians and other celebs features the great works of Master Haitian Vodou Painter Levoy Exil; Trinidadian born artist to the stars Stuart McClean; and representing multiple and multinational artists, private collector Lobey Art & Travel.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the work of the celebrity artists will benefit Hurricane relief efforts and a portion of the exhibiting artists’ work sold will also support hurricane recovery efforts.

Art Beat Miami will Spice It Up! Miami

Art Beat Miami will also highlight the “Art of Food” with Spice It Up! Miami on Friday, December 8th and the Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch on Saturday, December 9th honoring world-renowned Spanish-American James Beard Award recipient Chef Jose Andres, best known for bringing the small plate dining concept to America.

Chef Andres will be honored for his philanthropic work in disaster recovery efforts around the world. Chef Andres served over 3 million hurricane survivors in Puerto Rico and has worked in Haiti and other countries after natural disasters.

He will be presented with an award commissioned by the Little Haiti Optimist Club from renowned national artist CJ Latimore as well as a proclamation and special recognitions from the City of Miami Commissioner Keon Hardemon and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime.

The Art Beat Miami Schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 6 th – Preview Party featuring musical artist Mikaben | Caribbean Marketplace – 5925 NE 2 nd Ave 7PM – 10PM. The Beat kicks off with a free opening night mingle of music, art, food and fun. For more info – call: 305-492-7868|email: info@artbeatmiami.com

– Preview Party featuring musical artist Mikaben | Caribbean Marketplace – 5925 NE 2 Ave 7PM – 10PM. The Beat kicks off with a free opening night mingle of music, art, food and fun. For more info – call: 305-492-7868|email: Wednesday, Dec. 7 th – Sunday, Dec. 10 th – Little Haiti Mural Art Project | 8PM – Noon. Painting murals throughout the corridors of Little Haiti by local and international muralists.

– Little Haiti Mural Art Project | 8PM – Noon. Painting murals throughout the corridors of Little Haiti by local and international muralists. Thursday, Dec. 8 th – Sunday, Dec. 10 th – Art Beat Miami Art Fair | Noon – 8PM. Daily free art fair showcasing emerging, local and international artists and celebrities.

– Art Beat Miami Art Fair | Noon – 8PM. Daily free art fair showcasing emerging, local and international artists and celebrities. Friday, Dec 8 th – Spice it Up! Miami | Caribbean Marketplace – 5925 NE 2 nd Ave 7PM – 10PM. Celebrity Chefs and restaurants show guests how to create appetizing bites and mix tropical drinks featuring: Chef Malcolm Prude of Southern Spice , Chef Alejandro of Ales Paella, vegan Chef Drigo the Culinary Alchemist , Chef Jenny Risonne of Pastry Is Art and Brand Ambassador/Mixologist Michael Ring of Coopers Craft. Learn to dance salsa, reggae, Kompas, network the night away and so much more. $65 More info: 305-492-7868 – RSVP for tickets : www.spiceitupmiami.eventbrite.com

Spice it Up! Miami | Caribbean Marketplace – 5925 NE 2 Ave 7PM – 10PM. Celebrity Chefs and restaurants show guests how to create appetizing bites and mix tropical drinks featuring: Chef Malcolm Prude of , Chef Alejandro of Ales Paella, vegan Chef , Chef Jenny Risonne of and Brand Ambassador/Mixologist Michael Ring of Coopers Craft. Learn to dance salsa, reggae, Kompas, network the night away and so much more. $65 More info: 305-492-7868 – RSVP for tickets : Sunday, Dec 10th – Art Beat Miami Art Fair concludes | Noon – 8PM. Sponsors of Art Beat Miami: Little Haiti Optimist Club, Northeast Second Avenue Partnership (NE2P), Art of Black Miami and Miami Heritage Month organized by the Greater Miami Conventions and Visitors Bureau, Eastside Ridge, MJ Diversity Consultant Group, Barefoot Wine & Bubbly, Miami Urban Contemporary Experience, Chefs of the Caribbean, Haiti’s Minister of Culture and Communication, the City of Miami Commissioner Keon Hardemon, Haitian American Chamber of Commerce of Florida and Little Haiti Cultural Complex.

Getting to Art Beat Miami

For guests’ convenience, the City of Miami will extend the Midtown trolleys to various locations throughout Little Haiti including the Art Beat Miami art fair.

The route will start in Midtown and will offer free transportation between the Design District and Little Haiti. A Welcome to Little Haiti guide and map identifying all mural exhibitions and events throughout the neighborhood is available at the event or here.