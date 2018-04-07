Haitian Compas Festival announces its Hall of Fame and Living Legend Honorees

MIAMI – The Haitian Compas Festival proudly announces the creation of the first of its kind, Hall of Fame. Each inductee has been chosen for their immense contributions towards the Haitian Music Industry, as well as the success of the Haitian Compas Festival the past 20 years.

The Hall of Fame Award has been designed to celebrate the achievements of some of Haiti’s most prominent music people. From managers to musicians and innovators to visionaries, the list of names was chosen by the Haitian Compas Festival committee to show appreciation and gratitude for each honorees accomplishments.

“Getting to our 20th show has not been an easy task and having a Haitian event last 20 years is also not easy. To be honest the HMI could not be where it is today without the help of all of our honorees, they deserve this recognition,” explains Rodney Noel, Co-Founder of the Haitian Compas Festival.

Haitian Compas Festival Hall of Fame Inductees

On Thursday, May 17, 2018 at a private, Opening Ceremony for the 20th Edition of the Haitian Compas Festival, the following 20 names will be inducted into the Haitian Compas Festival Hall of Fame:

Andre Pierre

Dr. Rudy Moise

Gypsie Metellus

Jacqueline Charles

Patrick Moussignac

Commissioner Jean Monestime

Island TV Bobby & Tamara Philippeaux

Dr. Larry Pierre

Ed Lozama

Jean Raymond Leconte

Arly Lariviere

Jessie Alkhal

Fritz Hyacinthe

Guy Wewe

Carel Pedre

Richard Urbain

Frantz Duval

Nickenson Prudhomme

Michel Martelly

Ricardo SaintCyr

Twenty names representing twenty years of distinction and hard-work.

Living Legend Award Nominees

The Living Legend Award will also be presented to a handful of musicians who have paved the path for generations of musicians throughout their career. Their musical flair has changed the face of Haitian music and has elevated our culture in an amazing way.

“Without our Living Legends, Compas would not be where it is today. We wanted to honor these phenomenal musicians now so that they know that they are appreciated,” says Jean Michel Cerenord, Co-Founder of the Haitian Compas Festival.

At the same Opening Ceremony, the following names will receive the Haitian Compas Festival Living Legend Award:

Tabou Combo

Orchestre Septentrional

Adolphe Chancy

Fred Paul

Cubano

Robert Charlot

Keke Belizaire

Fabrice Rouzier

Robert Martino

Tickets to the 20th Edition of the Haitian Compas Festival are now on sale.