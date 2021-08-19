Moonlight Lover, Angella Stewart Dies of Respiratory Challenges

by Howard Campbell

[Kingston, Jamaica] – Singer Angella Stewart, who had a presence on the South Florida reggae scene in the 1990s, died here on August 18 at age 64.

Her son, Zico Park, said Stewart died at the National Chest Hospital where she had been receiving treatment for respiratory challenges.

Stewart recorded several songs and two albums for Calabash Records, a Miami company that was owned by John-Carol Park.

Her best-known song for the label was Moonlight Lover, which was released in 1982.

Two of Stewart’s three albums — Good Good Loving and Teasing — were produced by Calabash Records.

She was a cousin of sibling singers Tinga and Roman Stewart, winners of the Jamaica Festival Song Competition.

Angella Stewart is survived by two sons, one grandchild, two sisters and four brothers. Another brother, musician Owen Stewart, pre-deceased her.