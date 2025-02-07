NoMi Music Fest 2025: An Evening of Soulful Ballads and R&B Classics

NORTH MIAMI – The City of North Miami proudly announces the return of its signature event, NoMi Music Fest 2025, a celebration of music, culture, and community. This year’s festival will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Cagni Park. The Park is located at 13498 NE 8 Avenue, North Miami.

NoMi Music Fest: Soulful Ballads and R&B Classics

Get ready for an amazing night with the lively Chubb Rock. He knows how to keep the energy up and the crowd happy. The evening will have exciting performances by Anthony Hamilton, Michel’le, Carl Thomas, and The Levert Experience. From soulful songs to R&B classics, the lineup promises a night full of hits. You will be dancing and singing along all night long.

Since it started in 2016, NoMi Music Fest has become a key event in South Florida. It attracts thousands of people from the area. The festival features top musical talent and represents the spirit of North Miami. It combines entertainment with a goal to support the community.

Proceeds from NoMi Music Fest benefit North Miami residents in need, providing critical assistance with utility bills and other essential services. The event is managed by a dedicated 501(c)(3) entity established by the City of North Miami in 2017, ensuring that every ticket purchased helps give back to the community.