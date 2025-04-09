American-Jamaican Artiste Kaedi Releases First Solo Track

NEW YORK – Recording artiste Kaedi is looking to looking to stamp Jamaican musical culture even more around the world with her debut solo track Seasons Changing.

The 29 West Productions track sees contributions from Bobo Bell, Fatta Marshall and Shvne. The song, and its accompanying music video, were released on April 4.

“I want to contribute positively to a space that has helped my writing and helped my musicality. I also think that there are voices of Jamaicans and Jamaican-Americans that are finding their footing in life and I just want to help to be one of the numerous voices of Jamaican-Americans from New York that love their heritage and just want to put Jamaica on the map. This is me giving back to my culture in one of the best ways I know how to, and I hope this will be a domino effect of me doing something substantial by helping creatives realise their talent,” the 24-year-old said.

Although she was born and raised in the United States, Kaedi (given name Kaedi Dalley) her parents hail from rural Jamaica, while scores of other family members reside in other parts of the island.

The talent is part of a group called Citizen Queen. They have gained fame in recent years for their covers and compilations. Some of their popular works include “No Tears Left To Cry” by Ariana Grande and “Evolution of Girl Groups.”

Adding that she has always had an interest in the arts which was eventually nurtured by her loved ones, Kaedi believes that launching an individual career, as well, will expand her creativity and reach.

“I think the goal was to always release solo music, but, I think it was a matter of when and what type of music. Having this new chapter be reggae is such a full circle moment for me, as a Jamaican-American and as a lover of the culture . It’s my way of paying homage to the culture and trying to do something substantial with the things that I was raised by,” she explained.

Before a professional career, Kaedi performed in church and on her school choir.

“I was always a really loud alto in the choir section that the choir directors depended on, but, it was never really treated professionally as something I could do until high school and college,” she said. “I got involved in a programme called A Capella Academy for high school kids in Los Angeles that really helped to open my eyes the world of music and how I listened to music.”

At A Capella Academy, Kaedi was exposed to expertise from the likes of Shakira, Katy Perry, and Beyoncé which further encouraged her to pursue a career in music.

She also said she was moulded by her musical theatre department in high school, where she also had a chance to play the character of Mortormouth Maybelle in the production Hairspray The Musical.

As she continues on an upward trajectory, the young singer is optimistic about her contribution to the music scene.