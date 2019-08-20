Reggae Singer Jah Cure to Pen Autobiography

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Reggae Singer Jah Cure, whose latest album will be released August 30, is preparing to write an autobiography. He said it details key periods of his life, from growing up in rural Jamaica to an eight-year prison sentence for rape.

“My life story is so rich and so much has not been told. I won’t let a hypocrite, or a hater or an unjust man tell my story,” he said. “This generation won’t have the truth, the truth have to come from my mouth.”

Jah Cure did not give a timeline for completion or release date of the book. He disclosed that he will be assisted by a professional writer and advised on the project by his management.

The yet-titled tome will cover his years in Cascade, a rustic district located in Hanover parish, western Jamaica. He also plans to reflect on his early career working with his mentor Beres Hammond who produced several of his songs.

Most attention will be focused on Jah Cure’s time in prison for an incident that took place in November, 1998 when he and another man were arrested in the tourist resort of Montego Bay for raping two women at gunpoint.

Sentenced to 13 years in prison, he was released in July, 2007. He has since released a number of hit songs including Longing For, Love Is and Life wi Live.

One of the victims has stated her anger and disappointment with Jah Cure’s early release from prison. He has maintained he was wrongly incarcerated and plans to address his time behind bars in the book.

“I did get depressed a couple of times but there was so much things to give you strength. I learn not to trust people and walk careful ’cause prison nuh mek fi dog,” said Jah Cure whose new album, Royal Soldier, will be distributed by VP Records.