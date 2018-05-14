By May 14, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – April 24th 2018

SOUTH FLORIDA – Mikey B Top 10 Reggae & Dancehall songs for the week of April 24, 2018:

Last Week This Week Song Title Artist Label Weeks on Chart
#1 #1 This Music Kulcha Kelly Black Culture Ent. 9
#2 #2 Rasta Touch Bingi Blaze Kevito Gitz Production 15
#4 #3 Suave Alkaline Chimney Records 8
#5 #4 The Truth Papa Beeto /King Banton P B Music 7
#6 #5 Walking Trophy Hood Celebrity K S R Group 6
#3 #6 Redline Orrajahni LOC Frequency Music 11
#7 #7 Duh Better Than This Bounty Killer Misik Music 5
#8 #8 Body of a Goddess Mitch & Dolla Coin Emperor Production 3
#10 #9 A Man Like You Empress Unique Working Class Muisc Prod. 2
#9 #10 10 Outta 10 Masicka Good, Good Production 11
