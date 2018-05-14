Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – April 24th 2018

First Haitian-American, Nadege Green wins Ruth Shack Leadership Award

WLRN journalist Nadege Green is the first Haitian-American honored with the Ruth Shack Leadership Award for her work lifting Miami’s unheard voices MIAMI – Nadege Green takes her responsibility as a journalist with WLRN seriously. Through her work, volunteerism and advocacy for community connectivity and safety, she embodies what she champions – a commitment to […]