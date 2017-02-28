Caribbean TV Series “Taste the Islands” Picked Up for Second Nationwide Run

FORT LAUDERDALE – In 2015, Caribbean cooking show “Taste the Islands” made history by becoming the first Jamaican-produced and Jamaican-hosted series on US national public television.

Show creators Blondie Ras Productions have announced that the second season will premiere this June, Caribbean American Heritage Month, on Create TV and select PBS stations around the country.

Public television’s favorite Caribbean culinarian, Jamaican Hugh “Chef Irie” Sinclair, will be joined by two new cast members, Haitian Cynthia “Chef Thia” Verna, and island explorer “Lisa Lee” Arneaud. Fans of island cuisine can find out where to watch locally, as well as discover recipes.

See behind the scenes images and more on the show’s website, “Taste The Islands”.

“Taste the Islands” is a half-hour cooking series featuring delightfully exotic, deliciously accessible Caribbean fare.

The eight part second season includes segments with one or both chefs creating dishes inspired by various islands, while culinary travel stories explore the inviting mystique of the season’s host island, Barbados.

Viewers will also get a glimpse of life in Jamaica and Haiti through the eyes of the chefs who grew up there.

The family friendly program presents an opportunity for viewers to learn about the food and culture of the Caribbean. Along with her highness, the reigning queen of soca music Alison Hinds, cameo appearances are made by Jamaican Consul General Franz Hall and celebrity makeup artist Rory Lee.

The series also features the music of acclaimed Haitian musician Kapi of the band Tabou Combo.

“This project has truly become a labor of love for our team at Blondie Ras Productions, and a mark of pride for the Caribbean American community”, said Executive Producer Calibe Thompson.

“We’ve stepped up the production quality from the last season to this one. And after a long hiatus we are all overwhelmed by the support we’ve received from our major supporters, Barbados and Grace Foods, along with Lakay Food, Caribbean Airlines and Wright Style Clothing, as well as the Jamaica Tourist Board who made our first season possible. Myself, Associate Producer Lukkee Chong and the colorful characters in front of the camera are all excited to see the response this second time around.”

Public television viewers can once again expect to be taken on a culinary journey through the islands in each episode.

Click image below to watch Taste The Islands Season 2 Promo