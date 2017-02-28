Taste the Islands Season 2 Promo

“Taste the Islands” is a half-hour Caribbean cooking show featuring delightfully exotic, deliciously accessible Caribbean fare.

The series airs nationally on PBS and Create TV. The eight part second season includes segments with one or both chefs creating dishes inspired by various islands, while culinary travel stories explore the inviting mystique of the season’s host island, Barbados.

Viewers will also get a glimpse of life in Jamaica and Haiti through the eyes of the chefs who grew up there.