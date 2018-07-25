Independent R&B / Soul Artist Shanna Lee to Host Industry Release Party

HOLLYWOOD – Longtime fans have been anticipating a formal music release and showcase from local independent artist SHANNA LEE for some time now, and will be happy to know that the wait is over!

On August 17, the entertainer, singer-songwriter, and entrepreneur will be hosting an Industry Release Party in her home city, Hollywood at Leona’s Palace, 2029 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood, FL with showtime starting at 7pm.

It has been quite a journey down the road of independent artistry, however Shanna Lee has executed it with continued grace.

On the evening of the party, Shanna Lee plans to share an exclusive excerpt off her upcoming project with her fans and supporters. Her latest single from the project was released in the Fall of last year entitled, “9-1-1”. It was the follow-up to her freshman single, “Do It For You”. She has managed to make notable progress nationwide and has even begun to stream overseas.

As an independent music artist, Shanna Lee has set a standard of quality and excellence. It is only a matter of time before Shanna Lee’s music and artistry takes the world by storm.

The album exclusive will include the Official “9-1-1” mp3 and mp4, bonus tracks, and a photo gallery.

On the upcoming album, Shanna Lee had the opportunity to work with a number of producers such as James “Boowie” Murphy, Emmanuel Brillant, Vaugh “V.Keys” Henry, and Michael “BX” James, Jeremy Stathum, and K. Michael Greaves of Big Sounds Better Production Company.

They all have worked hand-in-hand with Shanna Lee to bring a different sonic element to this project.

Excitement is merely a percentage of the positive vibes connected to this endeavor for Shanna Lee. Of course this is only the beginning, and you should keep your eyes open and your ears to the streets about the happenings of One Shanna Lee. It’s moving full throttle, you don’t wanna miss this train.