Recovery to Runway Brunch Supports Breast Cancer Screening in Jamaica

JERICHO, N.Y. — Stoosh Boutique will host the third annual Recovery to Runway Brunch on Sunday, Oct. 25, bringing together fashion, storytelling, entertainment and community support to raise funds for breast cancer screening access in Jamaica.

The event will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. at The Cottage at Milleridge Inn in Jericho. The brunch will spotlight survivors, honorees and women whose breast cancer journeys continue to inspire action around early detection and care.

Recovery to Runway is a purpose-driven fashion and philanthropy event created to help improve access to breast cancer care and support early detection initiatives for women in Jamaica.

“Last year, the generosity of our sponsors, supporters and community helped advance the effort to secure a mobile breast cancer screening unit for Jamaica,” said Patrice Fernandez-Dacosta, owner of Stoosh Boutique. “We are proud of that progress, but there is still important work ahead. The unit has arrived in Kingston and is awaiting customs clearance. Additional funds are needed to help clear, equip and prepare it for service.”

Mobile Breast Cancer Screening

This year’s fundraising will continue in partnership with the Organization for International Development, with proceeds intended to support the clearance, equipping and eventual deployment of the mobile screening unit. Once operational, organizers said, the unit is expected to expand access to breast cancer screening and early detection services for women and communities across Jamaica.

Now in its third year, Recovery to Runway has become a signature platform where fashion and philanthropy meet. This year’s brunch will feature a fashion show, live entertainment, dining and special guest experiences. In addition, there will be a vendor marketplace and a tribute to breast cancer survivors and honorees.

Organizers designed the event to offer guests an elevated afternoon while supporting continued efforts to broaden access to screening and care.

Community Support

With support from sponsors, fashion enthusiasts, community leaders and the public, organizers aim to build on last year’s momentum. They also plan to raise funds for the mobile screening unit’s clearance, equipment and launch.

Tickets for the 2026 Recovery to Runway Brunch are available now. General admission is $160 and VIP tickets are $220. Tickets may be purchased through Eventbrite or at Stoosh Boutique, 89 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre, N.Y.

For sponsorship opportunities, vendor participation or additional event information, contact Stoosh Boutique.