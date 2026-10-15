Bartlett Targets Cruise Growth for Jamaica Winter Tourism

Jamaica tourism minister meets cruise and marketing partners in Miami and New York ahead of the 2026-27 winter season

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett is meeting cruise industry and tourism marketing partners in Miami and New York as Jamaica works to strengthen visitor demand and increase tourism earnings ahead of the 2026-27 winter season.

Bartlett left Jamaica on Oct. 14 for the U.S. engagements. His Miami discussions on Oct. 15 center on Jamaica’s competitiveness as a Caribbean cruise destination, improvements to the visitor experience and opportunities for local businesses to benefit from cruise tourism.

“Our objective is not simply to attract more cruise passengers, but to ensure that every visitor creates greater opportunities for Jamaican businesses, attractions, transportation providers, artisans and communities,” Bartlett said. “That is the essence of our Tourism 3.0 approach: moving beyond volume to value and ensuring that tourism growth delivers more meaningful returns for our people.”

The talks will also examine ways to connect cruise tourism more closely with other parts of Jamaica’s economy. The effort supports the Tourism Ministry’s Local First strategy, which seeks to retain more tourism revenue in the country.

In New York, Bartlett will meet Jamaica’s tourism marketing partners to review market conditions, forward bookings and opportunities to boost travel demand during the winter tourism season.

The discussions will focus on building market confidence and expanding Jamaica’s visibility. In addition, they will align promotional strategies to increase visitor arrivals and tourism earnings during the critical winter period.

“The winter tourist season is an important driver of Jamaica’s tourism performance, and we are taking a proactive approach to ensuring that the destination remains strongly positioned in our key source markets,” Bartlett said. “Our engagement with marketing partners will allow us to assess demand, respond to emerging market trends and identify opportunities to stimulate additional business for Jamaica.”

Bartlett said continued growth will require collaboration with international partners. Moreover, it will require investment in destination assurance, tourism products and the sector’s resilience.

Bartlett will also attend the American Friends of Jamaica’s 2026 Hummingbird Gala on Oct. 16 at The Plaza Hotel in New York. The annual charity event supports education, health care and economic opportunity initiatives in Jamaica.

This year’s honorees include Sheryl Lee Ralph, OJ, who is scheduled to receive the International Humanitarian Award from Bartlett, and Jamaican business leader and hotelier Adam Stewart, CD. Bartlett praised the organization’s support for Jamaica’s development, diaspora engagement and charitable work in Jamaican communities.

Bartlett is scheduled to return to Jamaica on Oct. 18.