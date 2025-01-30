JN Money Customers Contribute JM$1 Million to Combat Breast Cancer in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In the face of rising costs and resource challenges in the battle against breast cancer, JN Money customers have rallied to make a significant impact, contributing $1 million to the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) and its affiliate arm, Jamaica Reach to Recovery, to help address critical funding gaps.

The funds were presented to representatives from the cancer support organisations in January.

Breast cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Jamaican women. In support of combatting it and continuing its tradition of giving back, JN Money offered customers in the United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Cayman Islands and Jamaica the opportunity to contribute funds as part of the JN Group’s annual ‘Take the Brave Steps’ campaign held in October 2024.

Sanya Wallace is the assistant general manager of strategy, marketing, and sales at JN Money. She said that the initiative highlights the importance of teamwork. This teamwork is crucial in the fight against this life-threatening disease. JN Money is dedicated to helping the communities it serves. They support individuals and families in need.

“Our customers across all markets have continuously demonstrated their generosity and compassion. Even during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic, they united to offer support,” said Ms Wallace. “This donation again reflects their selflessness and also our commitment as an organisation to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. We are proud to present this donation to the Jamaica Cancer Society and Jamaica Reach to Recovery to support some critical programmes and activities that offer hope and support to breast cancer survivors and their families.”

Jamaica Cancer Society

Michael Leslie is the acting executive director of the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS). He said that the donation will help JCS improve its screening programs. It will also support their education activities. He mentioned that JCS offers mammography screening for breast cancer at a lower cost. They conduct up to 40 tests each day, reaching nearly 200 tests every week.

He shared that “early detection is key to improving survival rates and giving individuals a better chance at recovery and an improved quality of life.”

Breast Cancer Survivor

Sandra Samuels is the president of Jamaica Reach to Recovery and a breast cancer survivor. The donation will help provide support to people affected by breast cancer. This support includes financial and psychological assistance, among other important services.

She said, among other things, the group helps cover treatment costs for women diagnosed with breast cancer. Each person is usually allocated $100,000, which can be used for tests, scans (including bone and needle biopsies), and medication.

To get this help, she said people must show a referral from their doctor. They also need to provide a related invoice. The organization does not give cash directly to those in need. This process, she explained, ensures transparency and guarantees that the funds are used for their intended purpose.

“We are grateful for the contributions made by the JN Money customers, especially because many women cannot even find the first dollar to start the process of recovery and fighting breast cancer is extremely expensive. The $100,000 we allot per person may sound like a lot to some people, but really it is a ‘tups in the bucket’ if you’re diagnosed with the disease,” she disclosed.

She added, “Donations like these are so important to charities like ours as they assist us to aid underserved women who may otherwise not be able to access support during their difficult breast cancer journey.”