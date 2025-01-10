Baptist Health South Florida: Partnering for Healthcare Excellence in the Cayman Islands

MIAMI – Baptist Health International (BHI) is part of Baptist Health South Florida. The Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (CIHSA) is a Joint Commission International (JCI) accredited provider. CIHSA operates as a statutory authority under the Ministry of Health & Wellness. BHI and CIHSA have worked together for a long time. They recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This agreement aims to improve healthcare delivery in the Cayman Islands.

The agreement has several main goals:

Expand observer programs. Support academic activities for CIHSA staff. Offer clinical training. Encourage peer discussions.

“BHI and CIHSA have a longstanding relationship built on mutual respect and a commitment to advancing healthcare standards,” said Lizzette Yearwood, CEO of CIHSA. “This MOU underscores our shared dedication to advancing continuous improvement and innovation in healthcare delivery, as well as to expanding collaborative opportunities that benefit both our organizations and the broader community.”

Dr. Rogelio E. Ribas, Corporate Vice President of Baptist Health International, added that “BHI is honored to formalize our partnership with CIHSA through this MOU, which marks a significant milestone in our collaborative journey towards advancing healthcare excellence in the Caribbean. We look forward to working closely with CIHSA to achieve our mutual goals of enhancing patient care and fostering professional development.”

Baptist Health International is recognized globally for its expertise in healthcare management, education, and research. BHI works with partners like CIHSA. Together, they share knowledge and promote best practices. Their goal is to improve healthcare outcomes in the region.

Cayman Islands’ Healthcare Provider

The Cayman Islands Health Services Authority is the main healthcare provider in the Cayman Islands. They offer many services, including 24-hour emergency care, maternity care, dialysis, and specialized diagnostic services. Accredited by the Joint Commission International, CIHSA is committed to delivering world-class healthcare to the community.