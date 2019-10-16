JN Money to Make Donation in Fight Against Breast Cancer

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In support of the fight against breast cancer, JN Money will donate 50 cents from fees collected from all transactions sent online during the month of October to the Jamaica Cancer Society to aid in research for a breast cancer cure.

The remittance company said this initiative is part of efforts to contribute to the development of Jamaica, in all areas.

“We will place a special JN Money web banner, on the JN Money Online website, with information about how to donate to the Jamaica Cancer Society account, using the service,” Miss Wallace informed.

“From that initiative, 50 cents from fees collected from all transactions sent online during the month of October, will be donated to the Jamaica Cancer Society to aid in research for a breast cancer cure. Customers visiting our branches overseas will also be invited to make donations,” she stated.

These donations will included in the funds raised by the JN Group, which will be handed over to the Jamaica Cancer Society to aid in breast cancer research and are part of month-long activities surrounding breast cancer awareness month. And, customers can also donate to the cause.

She added that there would be other initiatives mounted during the month.

“We will also be hosting a series of Breast Cancer Awareness forums at our locations in the UK, USA, Canada and Cayman, on World Mammography Day, October 18 where our customers, agents and partners will be invited to come out and hear from medical professionals and survivors,” Miss Wallace added.

In addition, each day during the month of October, JN Money Services Limited (JNMS) will be gifting free mammogram screenings to 31 JN Money customers in Jamaica.

“It is estimated that one in 21 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, which is the leading cancer and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Jamaican women and, the treatment associated with cancer care can be expensive,” related Sanya Wallace, senior manager, strategic planning and marketing, JNMS. “It has also been established that early detection saves lives. In fact, it has been proven that most persons who receive treatment, through early detection, go on to live long and healthy lives.”

“That is why, from now until October 31, every day, one JN Money customer in Jamaica, will be selected to receive a free mammogram courtesy of the Jamaica Cancer Society. All they have to do is to visit JN Money and sign up for a chance to be selected,” Miss Wallace informed.

She also emphasised that, the company will be providing tips about preventing breast cancer, in support of the group-wide initiatives which are being executed by its parent-company, The Jamaica National Group.

“We will be educating our customers, here in Jamaica and in the Diaspora, via tips on social media and at our locations; because we want everyone to be aware of the importance of screening and early detection,” she added.