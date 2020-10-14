Mental Health & Wellness Program© Launched to Assist Miami-Dade County Residents During and Post COVID-19 Pandemic

MIAMI-DADE – RER Consulting Enterprise, LLC (RER) has been awarded a grant and launched COVID-19 Mental Health & Wellness Program© on October 12, 2020.

The Program is to assist Miami-Dade County residents navigate the myriad of challenges during and post the COVID-19 pandemic, with an emphasis on the wide spectrum of mental health-related issues associated with disasters and pandemics.

RER will be partnering with New Horizons Community Mental Health Center, Barry University, Community Based Organizations and trusted partners to deliver this program.

The program is free to Miami-Dade County residents and will provide a wide range of direct and referral services. Residents can take the questionnaire to register for the program at www.MyMentalHealthMiami.com/ Survey/

“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, mental well-being and wellness are more important than ever. The Mental Health & Wellness Program© will help raise awareness around mental health and provide Miami-Dade County residents with essential mental health resources and assistance. During these unprecedented times, many of us are experiencing loss, anxiety, stress, or overwhelming sadness,” said Ruban Roberts, CEO of RER Consulting. “We want to encourage Miami-Dade County residents to be self-aware about their own mental health needs and to seek help.”

The Grant is being funded entirely by funds received by the County from the federal government pursuant to and in accordance with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) allocation from the State of Florida from the Coronavirus Relief Fund provided for local governments. This program provides tools necessary for our most vulnerable populations as we move forward in the “new normal.”

“Additionally, we need to take a closer look at the devastating effects this virus has had on vulnerable populations. And, add to that the fact that it is precisely these communities that work in essential industries that already dealt with numerous stressors. Therefore, we need to pay attention to and provide essential mental health and wellness services for our grocery store clerks, warehouse workers, delivery personnel, sanitation workers, and the like,” added Roberts.

“New Horizons is excited to partner with RER Consulting in addressing the tremendous impact of COVID-19 on your mental health and wellness,” said Dr. Evalina Bestman, CEO, New Horizons Community Mental Health Center. “If you are experiencing emotional instability, stress, anxiety and/or depression, you are not alone. There is help for you through the COVID-19 Mental Health & Wellness Program, assisting you to navigate and gain access to the mental health services you need in Miami-Dade County. So, we look forward to serving you!”

“Among the countless challenges brought by the global health crisis, providing assistance for those struggling with mental health and wellness difficulties is paramount. At Barry University, we are committed to drawing upon our expertise to promote the common good in Miami-Dade, and we are pleased to have found a partner in RER Consulting, with their shared emphasis on social responsibility, to deliver vital, easily accessible resources during this time,” said Dr. Mike Allen, President, Barry University. “Our School of Social Work providers, led by Dr. Maria Teahan, have developed thoughtful, evidence-based workshops to compassionately address the needs of our community members most impacted by the pandemic.”