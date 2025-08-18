KINGSTON, Jamaica – The heart of dancehall beats anew as Perylous steps boldly onto the stage. He announces himself as a dynamic force poised to challenge and reshape Jamaica’s musical landscape. Born and raised in Kingston, Perylous brings a fresh perspective to dancehall. He blends self-love, confidence, and powerful storytelling in every beat.

Perylous now enters the spotlight with his latest single and video, “Buss Dem Face.” This track arrives at a moment when dancehall artists fiercely demonstrate their lyrical prowess.

New Voice

With biting verses and infectious rhythms, “Buss Dem Face” positions Perylous at the centre of today’s lyrical confrontations. It proves he’s not just a new voice but a serious contender ready to disrupt the scene. The song was produced collaboratively by Anarchy Records, GDwag Records, and Keron Records. Kyng Kreative directed the accompanying music video.

“I want my music to be happy, to inspire the youth, and to prove that with self-love and determination, anything is possible,” says Perylous.

His performances have electrified communities across Jamaica. They lay the groundwork for the greatness that is yet to come. This mission to inspire and motivate the youth is a key part of Perylous’s music. It’s also something that his fans can take hope from.

Jamaican Youth

Perylous music tells the story of the modern Jamaican youth, grappling with poverty, limited opportunities, and a lack of trust in the government. Singles like “What is Cappa,” “Rapture,” “Pull Up,” and “Issa 10” have already gained traction on social media. Several have gone viral on TikTok and other platforms. Now, “Buss Dem Face” is set to raise the bar even higher.

From seventh-grade freestyle sessions to professionally pursuing music after high school in 2014, Perylous channels the influences of icons like Vybz Kartel, Mavado, Alkaline, Bounty Killer, and Beenie Man. But he is more than the sum of his inspirations. Perylous is the founder of a new, unapologetic movement. It’s marked by anarchy, authenticity, and a belief that self-confidence can break all barriers.

As Perylous carves out his legacy, he invites listeners to join a movement built on music, self-expression, and the courage to challenge the status quo. With “Buss Dem Face,” Kingston’s rising star signals that he’s ready to make his mark and disrupt the dancehall scene, for good.

With new releases on the horizon and an anticipated project with Skeng, his momentum shows no sign of slowing. His growing social media presence and upcoming collaborations are something that his fans can look forward to and engage with.