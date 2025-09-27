AshFiMon’s Jamaican Citizenship By Descent Grant Giveaway Turns 5

SOUTH FLORIDA – What initially started as a casual “did you know” conversation about Jamaican citizenship from her aunt, Ashley Moncrieffe, Founder of the AshFiMon Jamaican Citizenship By Descent Grant Giveaway, has planted a seed of information into full bloom.

While her parents and sisters migrated from the Upper Constant Spring/Lower Stony Hill area in St. Andrew, Jamaica, Ashley was the only one in her immediate family born abroad.

She loves her Jamaican culture. In 2017, she applied for her Jamaican citizenship and passport to embrace it. She is involved in various Diaspora events, groups, and committees. Additionally, she launched a mini-series and merch. She is currently celebrating 5 years of her philanthropic citizenship program that assists second and third-generation Jamaicans. It helps people like herself on their birthright pathway.

Ashley wants to change the story about her generation. They are often ignored and caught in jokes about their mixed identity.

“I am thankful to have a legacy corporation such as GraceKennedy for its in-kind support for this year’s program. What I love about Grace is its shared birthright mission. It encourages, educates, and provides a space for Jamaican descendants to immerse themselves in their Jamaican ancestry, like the GraceKennedy birthright program. Talk about shared alignment,” says Ashley.

Jamaican Citizenship By Descent Grant Giveaway

According to last year’s recipient, Mireya Morrison, “I’m incredibly grateful for the AshFiMon Jamaican Citizenship By Descent Grant Giveaway—it made a meaningful difference in my journey to reconnect with my heritage. What I really appreciated was how down-to-earth and communicative Ashley was throughout. I always knew what was happening and what to expect. It honestly felt like more than just a giveaway—it felt like someone rooting for you and wanting to see you succeed. I’d definitely encourage anyone thinking about applying to go for it!”

Community Support: GraceKennedy USA

“GraceKennedy USA is proud to support and partner with the AshFiMon citizenship program, as it aligns with our commitment to honoring heritage and strengthening community ties. By bringing together descendants of Jamaica, we help reconnect families with their roots and preserve a shared cultural legacy for future generations,” shares Donna Callender, Community Relations Specialist, GraceKennedy Foods USA.

AshFiMon’s Jamaican Citizenship By Descent Grant Giveaway is open and accepting online applications until Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at 11:59p EDT. Applicants must be between 18-40, of Jamaican descent, and live in the United States. One winner will be chosen by random draw and notified by email and social tag on Monday, October 6, 2025.

To view the full terms and conditions and to apply, eligible and interested applicants are encouraged to visit ASHFIMON.com.