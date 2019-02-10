Organizers of Jamaica’s Leadership Summit to Host Summit in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Founders of Mind Food International, a leadership, coaching and inspirational organization guided by biblical and timeless principles based in Kingston, Jamaica will host their first Leadership summit in South Florida, Leading Leaders at the Next Level Summit.

Leading Leaders at the Next Level Summit will take place on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM EST at the Embassy Suites Fort Lauderdale, 1100 Southeast 17th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

The Leadership Summit is designed exclusively to promote the reach of progressive thinkers, leaders and activists in the business, civic, and non-for-profit arenas.

The summit brings together a dynamic group of speakers with diverse areas of expertise including personal and professional development coaching, executive leadership and business coaching, and HR and marketing consultancy.

Speakers include Certified Development Coach, Georgia A. Bryce, Life Coach, Sharon Gill and Certified Leadership Coach, Eva Francis who all embrace a faith-based approach to promoting sustainability.

Admission to the Leading Leaders at the Next Level Summit is $75.00 (inclusive of conference materials and parking fee) and interested participants can click here to register.

Mind Food International

Mind Food International was founded in May 2013 by Jamar & Natassia Wright out of the realization that people are genuinely in need of empowerment, inspiration and positive teachings daily.

The company started by sending daily morning inspirational messages to approximately 184 individuals via email, the response was and has been till this day encouraging.

With the simple ideal of sending emails, MindFood today has grown and expanded its boarders to publishing books, and hosting training sessions, workshops, corporate and international and seminars.

Mind Food International had its first major conference on July 20, 2014 which was titled “Giving Birth to Greatness”. It was a success which catapulted into many other forums and conferences.

To date, Mind Food has hosted over 25 conferences (both locally & internationally) establishing themselves as a world changer and Ambassador of the Kingdom teaching.

Mind Food’s greatest feat is the organizing of The Jamaica Leadership Summit which attracts the country’s most known senior executives and chief executive officers of both government and private sector agencies.

The company also started it’s very own local radio programme on Newstalk 93FM called “Hope Dealers” to ensure that it’s fellow countrymen were kept inspired on Saturday mornings.

Meet the Co-Founder Jamar William Wright

Jamar Wright is the founder of Mind Food International, a leadership coaching and inspirational organization guided by biblical and timeless principles.

Mr. Wright holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a major in Banking and Finance and a minor in International Business. He is passionate about business and how leadership can help people maximize their gifting.

He is a published author of three books, inspirational teacher and a leadership coach.

Mr. Wright has a great passion for young people, he currently mentors at the Jamaica College where guidance is needed for the young men of today.

Mr. Wright is also a committed family man, He and his wife, Natassia Wright has been married for 4 years and he has a 3-year old daughter by the name of Amiyah.

Meet the Co-Founder Natassia Wright

Born and raised in Allman Town, Kingston, Jamaica, Natassia Wright, came from humble beginnings and from an early age she was taught true survival skills as she had to fend for herself after losing both parents by the time she was 15 years old.

Natassia father’s was a Police Officer who died in the line of duty when she was only 10 years old.

While at the Wolmer’s Girls’ School she then lost her mother at age 15… the weekend before she sat her final High School Examinations (CXC).

It was at this point that she knew there had to be a purpose in her life and though she didn’t quite know what it was, she became determined to find out.

After mustering up the courage to complete her examinations and gain six Grade twos and two Grade ones in her CXCs, she enrolled at the University of Technology where she pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Production and Operations Management with a minor in International Business.

Natassia currently holds the position of Administrative Services Supervisor at the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica.

Natassia is an author, International Leadership Practitioner and Motivational speaker. She specializes in teaching about purpose and destiny as well as how to evolve in the leader one ought to be. She is also pursuing her master’s in Business Administration at the UWI, Mona School of Business. Natassia is a radio talk show host on Newstalk 93Fm.

Her favourite quote is “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.” by Mahatma Gandhi.

The Team is looking forward to bringing a wealth of knowledge to participants at the Leadership Summit.

Participants will walk away from Leading Leaders at the Next Level Summit with:

A reinforced understanding of the value in continually building their lives and businesses on the basis of their unique blue-print;

2. Embracing the role of ‘trail-blazer’ and continually replicating strategies that work and consistently yield sustainable results;

3. Challenged to consistently maintain the “big picture” thought paradigm and cultivating their personal leadership repertoire to drive success in the marketplace; and,

4. Utilizing the inherent role of strategic planning and strategic partnerships and alliances to promote sustainable profit and continued personal fulfillment.

Click here to register.