Life Coach Sharon Gill to Speak at Leading Leaders at the Next Level Summit

Leading Leaders at the Next Level Leadership Summit – February 23, 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE – Business and Life Coach, Sharon Gill will be one of the featured speakers at the upcoming Leading Leaders at the Next Level Leadership Summit on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9am – 12 noon at the Embassy Suites Fort Lauderdale, 1100 Southeast 17th Street Fort Lauderdale..

Leading Leaders at the Next Level Leadership Summit is designed exclusively to promote the reach of progressive thinkers, leaders and activists in the business, civic, and non-for-profit arenas under the theme, “Creating Sustainable Leadership Through Strategic Planning and Partnerships”.

For more information on the summit or to register: Click here.

Business and Life Coach, Sharon Gill

Sharon Gill is an American success story. Sharon came to the United States from Jamaica in 1986 with the equivalent of fifty-six American dollars and a dream.

Sharon’s odyssey began in New York City where she worked as a nanny prior to striking out to test herself in the business world. It wasn’t long before she obtained employment with American Express and became a multiple Pace Setter, an award given only to the top 5% of all employees, by area of responsibility, worldwide.

Sharon later left American Express to join her husband, Wayne Gill in his startup law-firm. Together they grew the law firm from one employee in 1997 into a merger that resulted in the firm becoming a part of an eighty million dollar legal conglomerate.

Sharon retired from the law business in 2003 and formed the Oasis Compassion Agency, a nonprofit corporation that helps to restore dignity and hope to the least fortunate in society.

The Oasis provides food, clothing, counseling and economic empowerment to all of its constituents, which hail from all walks of life. Since its inception, Oasis has assisted more than ten thousand individuals.

In 2010, Sharon took one of the biggest steps in her life: She went back to school to finish her college degree; which she had postponed while having children and attending to her family.

In true Sharon style, she graduated Summa Cum Laude, at the top of her class, and was awarded the Outstanding Graduate Award from the MacArthur School of Leadership at Palm Beach Atlantic University.

In 2011, Sharon Gill rejoined the legal world and helped to reconstitute the Gill Law Firm back to its original ownership and continues to serve as its COO to this day.

Sharon is the recipient of multiple business and community awards throughout her career and is looking forward to bringing a wealth of knowledge to the Summit while sharing information and engaging with attendees.

See also: Leadership Summit To Help Leaders Take It To The Next Level