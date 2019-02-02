Eva Francis Joins Stellar Line Up of Speakers at Leadership Summit

Upcoming Leading Leaders at the Next Level Summit set for February 23, 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE – Eva Francis will join the stellar line up of guest speakers at the upcoming leadership summit, Leading Leaders at the Next Level scheduled for February 23, 2019.

The Leading Leaders at the Next Level Leadership Summit is designed exclusively to promote the reach of progressive thinkers, leaders and activists in the business, civic, and non-for-profit arenas under the theme, “Creating Sustainable Leadership Through Strategic Planning and Partnerships”.

Eva Francis will join the dynamic group of speakers Sharon Gill and Georgia Bryce who embrace a faith-based approach to promoting sustainability and with diverse areas of expertise; including personal and professional development coaching, executive leadership and business coaching, and HR and marketing consultancy.

Leading Leaders at the Next Level Summit Guest Speaker: Eva Francis

Eva M Francis, RN, MSN, CCRN, NE-BC is a passionate HealthCare Leader and a former Associate Vice President of Critical Care & Emergency Services at Mount Sinai Medical Center, where she successfully transformed organizational culture resulting in improved hospital & departmental efficiency, multiple accreditations, Nursing leadership development, Nurse Retention, Patient Experience and other aspect of improved healthcare.

Eva is a transformational leader & strategic clinical program developer, with experience working on high profile leadership and healthcare assignments. These include business development, restructuring, expansion and strategic planning. She motivates leaders & staff by fostering performance-based cultures, instituting coaching and mentoring programs as well as emphasizing the importance of leading by example.

Beginning as a registered nurse in her native country of Jamaica, she migrated to the U.S. and completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Florida Atlantic University.

Over the years, as a result of her dedicated work and her passion for nursing, she quickly navigated her way to the top, hence becoming a nurse executive and a respected and trusted voice in her field. She has empowered, inspired, mentored and trained hundreds of healthcare professionals as well as Nurse Leaders.

Eva is an award-winning leader, a bestselling Author, a professional speaker, and also certified leadership teacher and trainer with The John C Maxwell Team.

Eva is the President & Founder of Brilliant Healthcare Training & Consulting, as well as the Founder for the National Nurse Empowerment & Scholarship Institute.

Eva specializes in empowering, inspiring & equipping nurses and leaders to excel in their career, business and their profession. As part of this she strives to embrace continual self-improvement, thus currently studying to obtain a Ph.D. in Leadership and Business Administration.

She is a highly motivated individual, very active in community projects and believes that everyone was born with a unique gift that should be used to add value & significance to the lives of others. Her personal philosophy is “To Whom Much is given, much is Required.

Click here Leading Leaders at the Next Level for more information and to register for Summit taking place at the Embassy Suites Fort Lauderdale located at 1100 Southeast 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale on Sat, February 23, 2019 from 9:00AM – 12:00PM.