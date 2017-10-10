Nominations open Oct. 15th for People Profile Awards 2018

SOUTH FLORIDA – People Profile is about highlighting the stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

People Profile aims to inspire, motivate and educate others through the stories ‘we’ share as well as give back to the community.

As part of this aim, People Profile is proud to announce the 3rd annual People Profile Awards. This black tie event will be held on June 10th, 2018.

The People Profile Awards recognizes individuals in 15 categories. These individuals excel in their field and demonstrate outstanding attributes in their contributions to our society. Receiving an award boosts a person’s worth in their field.

Nominations for the People Profile Awards will begin on October 15th and close on November 15th 2017.

People Profile Awards categories and nomination criteria

HUMANITARIAN AWARD

The Humanitarian award was created to recognize outstanding individuals who dedicate their time to fighting indifference, intolerance and injustice and whose accomplishments are consistent with the goals of People Profile. The Humanitarian Award shall be an award that recognizes the work of persons in communities throughout the world who are devoted to the welfare of humanity.

2. CORPORATE CITIZEN AWARD

This Award recognizes the leadership and accomplishments of the Business Person / Public Figure that have demonstrated a commitment to their employees through health and wellness programs. This person must have succeeded in taking an aspect of their businesses to a level most companies rarely achieve.

3. STUDENT OF THE YEAR AWARD

The Student of the Year Award is designed to recognize outstanding elementary, middle/junior high, high school, and college level students. This is an excellent opportunity to recognize those students who have demonstrated excellent academic achievement, leadership ability, and citizenship.

4. SPORTS PERSON OF THE YEAR AWARD

Awarded to someone who has given their time and talents for free to enable others to participate in sport.

5. INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR

Awarded to an individual or company whose new product, service, process or business model has resulted in organic growth and measurable economic benefit to our communities. This award emphasizes and strengthens connections between emerging companies and the established business community, which is one of the primary objectives of the People Profile Award.

6. CHARITY AWARD

These are charitable organization specifically non-profit organization. They centers on non-profit and philanthropic goals as well as social well-being serving the public interest or common good. The award is based on merit, goodwill and service.

7. STEVE BEKO AWARD FOR COURAGE

Recipients reflect the spirit of Steve Beko, possessing strength in the face of adversity, courage in the face of peril and the willingness to stand up for their beliefs no matter what the cost.

8. CLINT ONEIL RADIO PERSONALITY AWARD

The Clint O’Neil Radio Personality Award will be presented to the top radio stations and on-air personalities in the world. The award was named in honor of Clint O’Neil, the man generally credited as the “Godfather of Reggae Music in South Florida”.

9. MOST INSPIRATIONAL

This story helps us to find the true values that are worth aiming for, tell us about God‘s caring and the power of unconditional love. The story that inspired by the strength of the human spirit and one that reminds us how to be a better person, more sensitive, supportive, kind and loving. These stories help us to feel harmony with the world and find true happiness inside ourselves.

10. SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY AWARD

This awards recognize the creation or general revision of scientific or technological principle or procedure, or someone who has demonstrated excellence in service to the public. Those particularly in the medical industry are perfect candidates. MD, RN, CNA, etc…

11. EDNA STEWART-WEBB PARENT OF THE YEAR AWARD

The Art of Parenting is difficult. This Award seeks to recognize those individuals that have raised well-adjusted children who are empathic, loving, intelligent, and happy into successful adults.

The selection looks at the level of challenges of the parent and the outcomes.

12. BEAUTY AND COSMETOLOGY AWARD

This Award recognize those involved in the Beauty and Cosmetology industry for their excellence in providing exceptional products and service. The Award also takes into account those that demonstrates the latest skills in the field of cosmetology, and a strong sense of leadership in the community in which they will work. Barbers, and hair stylist etc. are perfect candidates.

13. FOOD SERVICE AWARD 13

Food Service Award is presented to individuals, restaurants, and caterers who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to service and performance.

14. MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

This Award recognizes the entertainment event or establishment that has the greatest impact on our community. The primary focus is whether or not patrons received value in their experience.

15. EDUCATOR AWARD

The Distinguished Educator Award was established to recognize those teachers who have contributed significantly to the intellectual lives of students through their teachings. Recipients of the award will have demonstrated their excellence as educators over a sustained period of time.

Nominations should include the nominee’s name; contact information; a two paragraph summary (bio) of the nominee evidencing why they deserve the award and at least two portrait photographs of the nominee/s.

Nominations may be submitted to Peopleprofiledrc@gmail.com or call 954-914-4533