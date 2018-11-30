Victoria Mutual Florida Representative Office Marks 10th Anniversary

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS) – Florida Representative Office will, on Tuesday December 11, 2018 mark 10 years of operations.

On Sunday, December 2, 2018 4pm, their will be a 10th Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving and Praise at the Christ Way Baptist Church 3800 S Douglas Road, Miramar in which the public is invited. RSVP with Suzette Rochester Lloyd, Chief Representative Officer by calling 305-770-2643.

This follows the building society’s 140th Anniversary celebrated on November 14, 2018.

The Florida Representative Office offers a range of financial services and products to nearly 400,000 Jamaicans and other nationals living in the tri-county Florida community, as well as communities across the Southeastern USA.

President and Chief Executive Officer of the Victoria Mutual Group Courtney Campbell congratulated the VMBS Florida Representative office on the milestone anniversary and thanked members of the Diaspora for their continued support.

“Our Team in Florida is dedicated to providing our Members in and around the State with the very best personalised service. Our Florida Representative Office plays a major role in our Group’s commitment to empower our Members globally to acquire their own homes and achieve financial independence by providing innovative solutions and excellent service, delivered by a highly competent and engaged Team and through multiple channels. A decade of service is a commendable achievement. We are grateful to the community for their support and I’m excited also because I know that there is much more to come.”

Campbell also noted the Florida Office’s community involvement, which includes support of outreach programs undertaken by alumni associations and Church groups across the USA; the Jamaican Women of Florida Annual Scholarship Program and Conference; Coalition of Alumni Walk-a-thon; as well as hosting the Society’s bi-annual Community Forum.

Suzette Rochester Lloyd, Chief Representative Officer said: “The VMBS Florida Representative Office is pleased to celebrate our 10th Anniversary in South Florida. Our presence spans the Diaspora Community across North America, where our Representative Office provides easy access to Jamaicans and friends of Jamaicans, who wish to invest in Jamaica through various asset classes including savings at competitive interest rates and mortgage loans for real estate acquisition in Jamaica at interest rates as low as 4.25%p.a. We are full of gratitude to our Members for their support which has allowed us to achieve this milestone.”