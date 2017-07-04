People Profile Awards salutes Caribbean-Americans doing extraordinary things

By Dr Mary

DAVIE – The second annual black-tie affair People Profile Award ceremony was held at Broward College Bailey Hall on June 18, 2017, a perfect Father’s Day event for fathers and their loved ones.

This year’s mix of hardworking, dedicated and resilient recipients was a sight to see.

The People Profile award recognizes “ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

According to their web site “People Profile is an exercise interviewing ordinary people to find their extraordinary, mission-enhancing stories. These stories represent a powerful way to communicate and motivate others. It can come from not only reasoned argument, but argument bolstered by compelling, 1st-person testimony that advances one’s struggles and interest. People telling their own stories can move mountains, and all kinds of people, large or small, can benefit from harnessing the power of true experience stories, such as that provided by People Profile.”

The founder of this prestigious event Dr. Allan Cunningham, “is an adviser to student government and also serves on the board of the Coalition of Alumni Association in South Florida. Currently, he is a full time Lecturer in the department of Management at Florida Atlantic University FAU.

As a well-known academic/business executive in South Florida, he has a strong bond in the community. Assisting in community enrichment and redevelopment efforts and caring for the elderly. His academic achievement includes a Doctorate in International Business, a Masters in Management and a Bachelor’s in Psychology.

Dr. Cunningham and his team highlights 15 categories:

Humanitarian Award is awarded to people who are devoted to the welfare of humanity. Corporate Citizen Award recognizes the leadership and accomplishments of the Business Person / Public Figure that have demonstrated a commitment to their employees through health and wellness programs. Student of the year Award is designed to recognize outstanding elementary, middle/junior high, high school, and college level students. Music & Entertainment Award is awarded to the entertainment event or establishment that has the greatest impact on our community. Sports Personality of the Year Award is awarded to someone who “has given their time and talents for free to enable others to participate in sport.” Steve Beko Award for Courage is for the individual who possess strength in the face of adversity, courage in the face of peril and the willingness to stand up for their beliefs no matter what the cost. Innovator of the Year Award is for an individual or company whose new product, service, process or business model has resulted in organic growth and measurable economic benefit to our communities. Charity Award centers on non-profit and philanthropic goals as well as social well-being serving the public interest or common good. The award is based on merit, goodwill and service. Most Inspirational Award focuses on th story that inspired by the strength of the human spirit and one that reminds us how to be a better person, more sensitive, supportive, kind and loving. Clint Oneil Radio Personality Award is given to the top radio stations and on-air personalities in the world. Science and Technology Award recognize the creation or general revision of scientific or technological principle or procedure, or someone who has demonstrated excellence in service to the public. Those particularly in the medical industry Edna Stewart-Webb Parent of the Year Award seeks to recognize those individuals that have raised well-adjusted children who are empathic, loving, intelligent, and happy into successful adults. The selection looks at the level of challenges of the parent and the outcomes. Beauty and Cosmetology Award recognize those involved in the Beauty and Cosmetology industry for their excellence in providing exceptional products and service. Food Service Award Food Service Award is presented to individuals, restaurants, and caterers who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to service and performance. Educator Award recognize those teachers who have contributed significantly to the intellectual lives of students through their teachings.

Masters of Ceremony included Heather Grant who is a broadcaster at Radio Jamaica RJR 94 FM, stage personality and singer; Steven “Sir Rockwell” Warner from RockDaBox.net known for his “Wake Up and Live” morning show which is the most syndicated morning program in Caribbean radio.

People Profile Award winners

To name a few winners Rohan W. Gunter won the Corporate Citizen award for raising $40,000 for his friend El Rich who was paralyzed in a soccer incident to pay for his therapy and health expenses.

Tanto Irie won the Clint Oneil Radio Personality Award for his top spot on Hot 105 on Saturday nights from 10pm-1am where the Caribbean community can enjoy the sounds of the reggae and soca music and interviews from various artists in the Caribbean community.

A Special Award was given to Anthony “Papa Michigan” Fairclough for his work in the music industry.

The Most Prestigious Award/Lifetime Achievement Award went to Oliver Samuels for his lifetime achievement in the entertainment industry. He is often recognized as the “Jamaican King of Comedy.” Although Mr. Samuel is known for his comedy he has a very serious side when it comes to helping the less fortunate. Mr. Samuels contributes to Rose Bank Primary School, his childhood school and Purcell Boys Home in Veremont, St. Mary, Jamaica. He also helps children with HIV/AIDS.

Attendees also enjoyed the remarkable duo of comedy Ity and Fancy Cat, the exceptional sounds of Tanto Metro and Devonts and last but not least, King Yellowman who gave a fantastic performance.

This award ceremony was entertaining, sentimental, and deserving. Congratulations to all the winners!