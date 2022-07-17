Hayes Primary (Jamaica) Presents Jeane Russell with Special Award

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Jeane Russell migrated to the United States 42 years ago, she vowed never to forget the Hayes Primary and Infant School in her hometown of Hayes, Clarendon parish.

The South Florida-based entrepreneur kept her word by tirelessly donating to the school which helped nurture her development. On July 1, administrators there acknowledged Russell’s benevolence by presenting her with a Special Award.

She accepted the plaque on July 1 during a ceremony in Hayes, a rural area in central Jamaica. Russell described the recognition as “remarkable”.

“It’s recognition that I am in a positive direction doing what I love and what I am passionate about. Hayes Primary and Infant (School) is where I was introduced to early childhood education, setting a foundation for years to come,” she added.

Since 1999, Russell has donated reading material, a refrigerator, laptops, computers and tablets to her former school which was founded in 1855. It currently has 603 students.

She also started a breakfast program for needy students.

Hugh Roy Blake, principal of the Hayes Primary and Infant School, lauded Russell’s outreach efforts.

“It is of utmost importance that the Hayes Primary and Infant School acknowledge Ms. Russell as over the years she has given back so much to this school and the students. Presently, she is spearheading a drive to purchase a bus to transport our students to various events,” he said. “Over the years, even before I started working at this institution, I understand she has been giving back to this school and I really appreciate her effort in giving back to her alma mater.”

Hayes is one of the main towns in Clarendon, a parish that once had thriving bauxite and sugar industries. The area is also the hometown of singer Freddie McGregor whose mother was a teacher at Hayes Primary and Infant School.