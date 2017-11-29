Former T&T PM, Kamla Persad-Bissessar to receive “Women of Distinction” Award

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – Trinidad and Tobago’s Leader of the Opposition and Political Leader of the United National Congress, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, MP, will be presented with the 2017 ‘Women of Distinction’ Award, at Celebrating Women International’s 2017 Awards Presentation and Gala Reception in Nassau, The Bahamas.

The event takes place on Saturday, 2nd December, 2017 at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort.

The Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago is being recognized for her leadership, outstanding involvement in the community and the positive and inspirational example that she set for women and young girls everywhere.

In selecting the recipients of this award, the organizers indicated that Mrs. Persad-Bissessar was chosen because of the commitment she has shown throughout her professional life to working to improve the lives of people.

The Opposition Leader said she was deeply honoured to be the recipient of this prestigious award. “I am humbled to be receiving this award, and I remain committed to continuing to work to empower our women and girls, as it is my view that no society will ever attain its full potential until our women can take up leadership roles and contribute as equals in advancing national development,” Mrs. Persad-Bissessar said.

Celebrating Women International is a nonprofit organization which aims to mobilize and inspire women across the globe to honour, recognize and celebrate the contributions of women.

Some other leaders who have been presented with this award include:

“Women of Distinction” 2016 Global Leadership Award in Politics

Her Excellency Dame Calliopa Pearlette Louisy, GCSL, GCMG, D.St.J. Governor General The Commonwealth of Saint Lucia, West Indies

Her Excellency Dame Cecile La Grenada, GCMG, OBE, Ph.D Governor General The Commonwealth of Grenada, West Indies

The Most Hon. Portia L. Simpson Miller, ON, MP Former Prime Minister The Commonwealth of Jamaica, West Indies

Her Excellency President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, GCSK, CSK, PhD The President of Mauritius The Republic of Mauritius

Her Excellency Lorena Castillo de Varela First Lady The Republic of Panama

Her Excellency Sandra Granger First Lady of Guyana The Republic of Guyana

“Women of Distinction”2015 Global Leadership Award in Politics

Her Excellency Catherine Samba-Panza Former President The Central African Republic

Her Excellency Dr. Joyce Banda Former President of Malawi

Her Excellency Janet Kataaha Museveni First Lady of the Republic of Uganda

“Women of Distinction”2015 Global Leadership Award in Social Justice/Development

Her Excellency Deolatchmee Ramotar Former First Lady of Guyana

Her Excellency Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Race & Gender Justice Activist of South Africa Former wife of the late South African President, Nelson Mandela

During her visit, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar will also meet with Governor General of The Bahamas, Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling.