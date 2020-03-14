In Search of Inspiration: Sir Franklyn R Wilson

// // //

//

By Spence M. Finlayson

NASSAU, Bahamas – Franklyn Roosevelt Wilson, C.M.G., Chartered Accountant, land developer and recipient of an Honors Degree in Commerce from Canada’s Dalhousie University, followed by Graduate studies in Management from the University of Miami and in banking from the American Institute, is one of the youngest individuals ever to have been elected as a Member of Parliament in The Bahamas.

Mr. Wilson has also served as Opposition Leader in the Senate and Member of the House of Assembly and Cabinet Minister (Fort Charlotte).

Mr. Wilson was named a Companion of St. Michael and St. George (C.M.G.) in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours on January 1, 2003 and has the singular distinction of being the youngest person ever to receive the title of Bahamas Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Citizen of Business in 1980.

Mr. Wilson has been honoured by The Bahamas Government during the Silver Anniversary of the country’s Independence; in 2001 was named “Man of Distinction” by the Kiwanis Clubs; and in 1997 was awarded “Boss of The Year” by the Professional Secretaries of The Bahamas.

Mr. Wilson serves on the following companies and organizations:

Chairman, F. R. Wilson & Co. Ltd.

Chairman, Arawak Homes, Ltd.

Chairman, Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance

Chairman, Sunshine Insurance (Agents & Brokers) Ltd.

Chairman, The College of The Bahamas

Chairman, The World President’s Organization (Bahamas Chapter)

Board Member, Freeport Oil Holdings Company, Ltd. (FOCOL)

Board Member, Eleuthera Properties Ltd.

Board Member, Purity Bakery Ltd.

Board Member, Snack Food Wholesale Ltd.

Board Member, Bahamas In-flight Kitchens Ltd.

Board Member, The Bahamas Monetary Authority

Board Member, Finance Committee of the Anglican Diocese

Councilmember, Council of Economic Advisors to The Government of The Bahamas

Trustee, Elmira College in New York

Founding Chairman, The Young Presidents Organization (Bahamas Chapter).

In 1971, Franklyn Wilson joined the Bahamian Accounting Association, which evolved into The Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA), comprised of licenses certified public accountants, registered public accountants and public accounting firms, which continues to advocate for international accounting practices and important legislative changes.

In 1979 Mr. Wilson founded the Bahamas chapter of Junior Achievement, a non-profit organization that educates young people around the world about free enterprise, for which he served as Chairman for ten years. On 7th April, 2001, Mr. Wilson was named to the Junior Achievement International Board.

Having established himself at the forefront of Corporate Giving in the Bahamas, and additionally as private art collector, Mr. Wilson continues to support Bahamian visual and performance artists, including Junkanoo artists, and has stated “…art is an important medium for helping us all to become a more alert and sensitive society.”

As part of his Arawak Homes, Ltd. mission, Mr. Wilson staunchly advocates legislative changes supporting first-time home buyers. He has fought to provide tax and closing fee advantages, and equality regarding the lending practices of Bahamian lending institutions.

Mr. Wilson has also expressed his concern regarding consumer debt and its impact on potential homeowners. Mr. Wilson has also consistently educated young Bahamian professionals on the importance of purchasing a home, stating: “owning a home is something every young person should try to do for sound and solid reasons.” To date, Arawak Homes, Ltd. has delivered more homes to more families than any other company in the history of The Bahamas.

Since its inception, it has been the policy of Arawak Homes Ltd. to educate current and future generations of Bahamians by naming each of their residential development projects after prominent Bahamian Heroes such as Sir Lynden O. Pindling, Gerald Bartlett, Dame Doris Johnson, Rev. Reuben E. Cooper, Jr., and Frederick A. Munnings, Sr., O.B.E.

Subsequent to his joining The College of The Bahamas as Board Member, Mr. Wilson applauded Bahamians who had the insight to attend college, despite criticism from their contemporaries.

In his 13th January, 2003 Business Outlook “Beyond Vision” speech, Mr. Wilson stated: “With hindsight we can say thank Heaven for those who had the vision to go anyway and for those who later championed what we now call the “Quiet Revolution”, a basic principle of which was that education was the way out of poverty, social injustice and so much more – regardless of race or creed.”

Mr. Wilson has also established himself as economic visionary with such concepts as increasing mortgage loan opportunities for Non-Bahamians of High Net Worth (HNW), which, in conjunction with establishing The Bahamas as a reliable, international telecommuting hub, could conceivably expand the period of temporary HNW residency, thereby helping “fertilize” interaction with local banks and strengthen The Bahamas foremost economic pillar.

Mr. Wilson is married to Senate President, Sharon (née Lockhart) Wilson. The couple has three children, Frannon, Rosel, and Sharlyn Smith, wife of Frank Smith, M.P.

Spence M. Finlayson, Bahamian-born, world renowned motivational speaker and corporate trainer is the President & CEO of the Phoenix Institute for Positive Development & Empowerment based in Nassau, Bahamas. He is the creator & host of In Search of Inspiration TV Show which airs in 26 Caribbean countries and the United Kingdom. For speaking engagements he can be reached by email at phoenixinstitute@gmail.com or visit his website at www.thephoenixempowerment.com