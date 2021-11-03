New Tool Reveals Brands, Stores That Deliver to Caribbean Island

There’s good news for current and former residents of the Caribbean who do their shopping online. A new, free tool is now available that quickly and easily informs users which stores and brands will deliver to each of the Caribbean island nations.

WhatShipsWhere is a free shopping discovery tool that clearly indicates whether a brand does- or does not- offer delivery to every country in the world. This immediate clarity will save users time and frustration, as shipping information can be confusing.

The ides for What Ships Where came when the brand’s founders lived in the Caribbean. Like so many other Caribbean residents and expats, they experienced the frustration of trying to find brands that’d deliver to their island. .“Whether it was clothing, shoes, stuff for the house, kid’s toys, or makeup, you’d find something you wanted to order online, but then to get to the checkout page and learn the company didn’t ship to us! It was such a pain, and you wasted so much time. We just wished there was a site that told us what we could get on our island. So we created What Ships Where,” say the brand’s founders.

Expert Advice to Avoid Disappointment: Start Holiday Shopping Now

Thanks to ongoing pandemic-related supply chain and shipping delays, industry experts are recommending shoppers begin their holiday shopping as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. Caribbean expats living in South Florida can use What Ships Where to see if a favorite brand ships to their home country, then quickly place an order, to make holiday shopping so much easier.

Shoppers searching for clothing, beauty, and major retailer gifts will benefit from What Ships Where’s fashion and retail focus. The site catalogs nearly 1,000 stores that deliver to the Caribbean. These include popular brands like Neiman Marcus, Desigual, Macy’s, Lululemon, Shein, Revolve, Nike, Walmart, and Fenty Beauty. The site also catalogs electronics, kitchen and home brands, as well as toys and baby/children’s clothes. Flipping between categories in each country is easy- just toggle between categories.

Making the site easy to use was key. Each country has their own page showcasing what brands ship to that country. From there, shoppers can drill down by category (ex: Women’s Clothing, Home Decor, Shoes, etc) to discover what popular brands and stores deliver to them. Popular Caribbean pages include Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, Puerto Rico, and the Bahamas.

Shoppers can also join the free email list to receive notifications about new stores and brands that deliver to the Caribbean, as well discounts, deals, and sale information for the most popular brands offering shipping to each island nation.