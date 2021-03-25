Shelly Murdock, Creator of Fit2Flaunt Pole Fitness App

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Shelley Murdock was always a person to give something that piqued her interest a chance. Born to Caribbean parents, she knew that being an entrepreneur would have its challenges. She believes that you have to continuously put yourself in new situations and environments to foster your growth.

In the middle of her college career, she saw an ad for the US Military, looked at the perks, and evaluated its pros and cons. She decided to join the Air Force.

Things moved pretty fast, and when her time in the military came to an end; she became an exotic dancer to help pay to finish her degree. After Shelly graduated, she realized her love for the art of pole dancing and wanted to try and have a physical location where she and other women could train and focus on it as a sport. It awakened a passion in her.

Pole Fitness – Pole Dancing

Over the past 20 years, what’s known as “pole fitness” has grown so widely that it now occupies its branch of the fitness industry, complete with equipment, wardrobe and gear markets, certified trainers, and competitions taking place worldwide.

Pole dancing exercise or pole fitness is based on exotic dance, emphasizing aerobic exercise that stimulates flexibility, balance, strength, and endurance.

Shelly believes that women have to stop accepting the negative thoughts surrounding the sport. She feels that the main benefit of pole dancing is how rewarding it is, both physically and emotionally.

“It’s challenging to have the patience and the strength to carry on and finally nail that routine can be very fulfilling, as well as knowing you have an entire network of women behind you, supporting you every step of the way. It can feel like a tight-knit family, and many people surprisingly don’t have that in their lives, which does wonders for their confidence once they do,” Shelly reflects.

Shelly knows that Pole dancing is very empowering as you get to reinvent yourself as confident and sexy.

Technique

It’s incredibly satisfying once you’ve learned a new technique or routine, and if you’re persistent with it, the boost you’ll see in your strength and endurance will be noticeable. You’re also surrounded by women that have your back every step of the way, there for you if you fall, and more than glad to offer their advice if you have any questions”, says Shelly.

Imagine not only having your workout right at your fingertips that you can do from anywhere, but these are workouts that you enjoy and want to do! Because of this, the likelihood of you staying consistent is much higher.

Fit 2 Flaunt App

The Fit 2 Flaunt App Pole fitness program is a total body workout! It’s a form of calisthenics that allows you to build muscle and strength by using your body weight as resistance. As you continue to progress, your flexibility naturally increases, and the dance routines serve as the perfect cardio workout. In one session, you can burn up to 500 calories! The app also has HIIT, Chair dancing, Flexibility programs, and more! Shelly and her team disrupt the fitness industry by making working out more accessible, fun, and sexy!

Fit 2 Flaunt Community

Shelly and her Fit 2 Flaunt team reach women globally with the Fit 2 Flaunt mobile app. The app’s great feature is that it’s super easy for anyone to download the app. Once downloaded you can immediately begin practicing pole fitness from home, even if they have no prior experience. They already have proof of concept, with thousands of women worldwide interested in getting the app and their own pole to begin their journeys, sharing each step they made with us along the way.

However, it’s more than just a pole dancing app, as Fit 2 Flaunt is a community of people helping each other to be the best they can be by helping men and women embrace themselves and be okay with the skin they’re in.

The app shows you how to flaunt your stuff, with the only real downside being a person’s motivation to keep on it since no one is physically there with them to help push them. Shelly believes the community aspect of the app helps with that as well.

Fit2Flaunt Foundation

Like the app, Shelly’s Fit2Flaunt Foundation is all about the sense of community we strive to create and maintain. The Fit 2 Flaunt Foundation has given away nine 250 dollar grants to those in need for them to get back on their feet. They also established a Valentine’s Day grant for single mothers this year. They gave four mothers 700 dollars to spend on whatever they’d like for themselves, as well as giving out three handmade baskets with spa items to spoil themselves with and a 100 dollar gift card for them to spend on whatever they’d like or need.

Words of Advice

Three of Shelly’s Best words of advice that have carried her on her journey

#1. Personal Development

I had just seen an ad on the computer for a business course. I wanted to try it, but it was quite expensive. I went to the website for about five days straight, trying to make up my mind on whether or not I should invest in this course. I asked my friend for her opinion, and she said, “Why wouldn’t you invest in yourself”? Wow! I didn’t have an answer to that question, and I was utterly blown away by it. I went later than night and purchased the course. Whenever I see a personal development book, program, or course that I’m interested in, I no longer hesitate to buy it.

#2. Find An Investor

When starting fit 2 Flaunt, I read books about raising capital, finding advisors, and scaling. I remember thinking, wow, imagine securing funding for my business. I went online to look up other minority women-owned businesses that secured VC funding, and there weren’t many. The more I researched, the more impossible it seemed.

Fast forward to today, and Fit 2 Flaunt is growing so rapidly that I need outside capital to scale the business and make it more efficient. I spoke to my wife about the potential of raising outside capital and if she thought it could ever be a reality. She answered, “Investors want to invest in great founders and businesses; you’re both. Why not you?” She was entirely correct. Why not me? So far, I have scaled my brand new startup to $900,000 in revenue in ten months. I am completely capable of securing funding for it and taking it to the next level.

#3. Be Happy and Leave Your Mark on the World

I was at the hospital, patiently waiting for my turn to see my great-grandmother. She was 107 years old at the time and was hospitalized and diagnosed with congestive heart failure. Upon walking in, my eyes started to water; she looked at me and said, “Don’t worry about me, I lived a long and happy life.” She then said, “No matter what you do in life, be happy and always make sure you are leaving your mark on the world.” That message never left me.

In 2020 I founded the Fit 2 Flaunt Foundation with my great-grandma in mind.

Finally, this was my way to leave my mark in the world. So far, we have donated over $6,000 to women currently battling breast cancer, we have had several entrepreneurship zoom meet-ups to assist women in business, and now we are giving away 4 – $700 grants to single moms for Valentine’s-day. This is just the beginning for the Fit 2 flaunt Foundation!

Shelly’s favorite “Life Lesson Quote”

“Greatness begins beyond your comfort zone” by Robin Sharma

According to Shelly

“If I could start a movement, it would encourage women to text an encouraging message to at least three women once a week. It doesn’t have to belong. Just something as simple as “You are worthy,” “Remember to stop and breathe,” or “You are powerful. We are bombarded and being pulled in so many different directions daily. Sometimes an encouraging message is all we need to put things into perspective and change the flow of energy from chaotic to gratitude or love.”

Social Media

You can follow Shelly on Instagram (IG) @fitbyshelly .