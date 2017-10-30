Celebrating National Publicist Day with Yvette N Harris

Harris Public Relations headed by Yvette N Harris is a powerhouse PR firm in South Florida and beyond

SOUTH FLORIDA – Yvette N Harris, the guiding force behind the innovative boutique public relations consulting firm Harris Public Relations (HPR), has risen to become the powerhouse of boutique public relations firms.

Harris Public Relations is headquartered in Miami, Florida with a collaborative team in New York, and Washington DC. The company has been around since 1996.

This standout public relations counselor has been orchestrating a quiet revolution within the public relations industry for over 20 years.

Yvette N Harris receives numerous awards

Recognized as one of ICABA’s Most Accomplished Black Community Leaders and Entrepreneurs of South Florida for 2012, Yvette’s proven media campaigns have afforded her an extraordinarily successful track record in developing innovative strategies.

As the recipient of “40 Under 40 Most Influential Black Business Professional of South Florida” in 2008 and the 2014 Distinguished Women in Media, Yvette N Harris has made her mark in the world of public relations.

The Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board and the Commission for Women recently nominated Yvette to become part of the “Women of a New Tribe: Miami Icons” exhibit. As a nominee, she was chosen for meeting the criteria of being a woman who has made an impact not only in the development of Miami-Dade County but as a prominent figure who continues to make a positive influence on the Miami-Dade community.

Just recently Yvette was recognized by Leaders Recognizing Leaders for her commitment to serving others and her global contributions.

This native New Yorker began her public relations career with the United States Environmental Protection Agency in 1990, where she managed the public relations activities for over twenty Superfund hazardous wastes sites.

A savvy businesswoman, power publicist, and proud New Yorker and single mother, Yvette’s approach is distinctive. Her innate understanding of the traditional and new media landscape harnessed with a passion for positivity and passion has resulted in her unique network of loyal, long-term and mutually beneficial partnerships.

Yvette N Harris has carved out a niche within the lifestyle, arts and culture, Caribbean landscape.

Indeed the go-to-publicist who has her finger on the pulse of today’s media landscape, her impressive national footprint of past and current clients include the American Black Film Festival, Art Africa Miami Arts Fair, Suits Stilletos and Lipstick conference,National Black Chamber of Commerce, 100 Black Men of South Florida, House of Mandela Wine, Art Africa, Be Blogalicous Weekend, The South Florida Youth Summit, MTV Musical Awards, North Miami 90th Anniversary, Fela Musical, to name a few.

Consequently, her clients have been featured in some of the most prominent media outlets worldwide including Essence, Upscale, Huffington Post, Bahamas Weekly, South Florida Caribbean News, The Wall Street Journal, The Root.com, Grio.com, NBC Weekend Today, CNN, Good Morning America to name a few.

As a testament to her dedication to public service and diversity of arts and culture, Yvette N Harris serves as a board member and publicist for Miami Carnival. Yvette has been instrumental in the planning of Carnival since 2003. She has played a majored role in obtaining sponsorship, media impressions and cultivating key strategic relationships to help build the brand.

Yvette also participated in 2004-06 in consulting of London Notting Hill Carnival with a team of individuals commissioned to assist with the implementation of London Notting Hill Carnival during its transition from being a government-run event.

Yvette N Harris is also a member of the South Florida Journalists Associations and Public Relations Society of America. Yvette serves as the PR Chair for the Special Olympics of Miami Dade County, Caribbean American Heritage Florida, Inc. She also serves as a panel member for the Miami-Dade County Youth Arts Enrichment Program and is a member of We Are One Caribbean committee in New York City.

A lover of the environment and the ocean, Yvette participates yearly with the Miami-Dade Coastal Clean-up.

Above all, as a proud and involved mother of a beautiful daughter, Nya, whom she deems as her most significant accomplishment, Yvette truly believes in company’s tagline “Cultivate and Maintaining Relationships” to be the foundation of how she does business.

With Yvette’s forward-thinking attitude, market expertise and knack for strategic partnership, Harris Public Relations will continue to serve the arts, business and cultural communities in 2017, and for years to come.