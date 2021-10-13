Skip Marley and Popcaan Collaborate and Holding a “Vibe”

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Skip Marley has rubbed shoulders with a number of A-listers in the last four years, including Katy Perry and H.E.R. His collaborations with them have made him a rising player in the pop market.

For Vibe, his latest song, he sought out Popcaan, the hottest name in Jamaican dancehall.

Vibe was released October 1 by Tuff Gong/Island Records. In an interview with South Florida Caribbean News, Marley explained how the link with ‘Poppy’ came about.

“The producer Rykeyz and I started to build the track on an Afrobeat vibe and when it was time to choose a feature, we thought that Popcaan would really match the energy of the song,” he said.

Marley, 25, added that,“Vibe is a whole feeling. It’s about light and life!”

2020 Grammy Nomination

The son of Tuff Gong Group of Companies CEO, Cedella Marley and grandson of pop icon Bob Marley, Skip enjoyed a massive 2020 with his Grammy-nominated EP, Higher Place.

Released in August last year by Tuff Gong International and Island Records, it contains the hit singles Slow Down with H.E.R. and Make me Feel, a collaboration with rapper Rick Ross and singer Ari Lennox.

Slow Down was a strong seller, making several Billboard Magazine charts. It was also nominated for Best R&B Song.

In 2017, Skip teamed-up with Perry on Chained to The Rhythm. The song peaked at number four on Billboard’s Hot 100 Singles Chart.

Popcaan, who is signed to Drake’s OVO Sound label, has also done well on overseas charts. Last year, Come Over, his song with British singer Jorja Smith, entered the Top 30 of the Billboard Adult R&B Songs Chart.

Skip Marley is hoping Vibe sets the pace for a fruitful 2022.

“We’re getting ready to release the video for Vibe. I’m also putting the finishing touches on my debut album, so the plan for the rest of the year is to keep working. In 2022, I’ll be releasing the album and taking the live show to as many stages as possible,” he said.