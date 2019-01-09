Must-Know Facts About Florida’s Personal Injury Laws

In the United States, every state has their own set of laws to abide by. Local governments allow citizens to have a say in local legislation, and while this is a good thing, it can be challenging to keep up with all the important details.

Especially for those living in Boynton Beach, Florida, it is vital to know which laws are working to protect you and which aren’t working at all. The traffic in South Florida is some of the worst in the state, making those driving in it vulnerable to car accidents more than they may know. Personal injury laws in Florida can be tricky to understand, so let’s break it down:

1. Florida is a No-Fault State

As a no-fault state, Florida requires each car insurance company to pay for their respective client regardless of who was at fault for the accident. Car accidents vary from how most personal injury situations function, because in every other case of injury, the individual or institution who failed to protect you is liable for the damage that they’ve caused (that is, if they are legally considered to have had a responsibility of safety and failed to uphold said responsibility).

However, personal injuries can be allowed a lawsuit if they are deemed “serious,” which would include permanent loss of a vital bodily function, permanent disfigurement or scarring, and death.

2. What You May Be Entitled to in a Lawsuit

If you plan to sue for personal injury in the state of Florida, you may be entitled to the financial compensation of a vast assortment of reparations. Said compensation may extend to medical bills in relation to the injury/injuries at hand, wages that have been lost since dealing with the accident (going to the hospital, going to therapy, going to court, etc.), property damage, emotional distress, and any other form of financial impact directly caused by the accident at hand.

These potential entitlements convey how important it is to express every inconvenience caused by the accident to your attorney and the court of law.

3. The Statute of Limitations

When it comes to personal injury in Florida, your statute of limitations is four years. That essentially means if you are personally injured, you have four years to sue the institution that you consider negligent before you lose that privilege.

With that knowledge, it is best to pursue legal action the moment you know you have been injured. Unfortunately, especially with circumstances like car accidents, injuries may not reveal themselves until weeks, months or even years later, so be sure to record every piece of information about the accident the moment it happens. That way, if you decide to take a claim to court in two- or three-years’ time concerning a back injury that began after the accident, you have pictures of what happened, a detailed account of what you remember happening, the names and contact information of witnesses, and anything else that could prove helpful in court.

Final Considerations

If you experience a personal injury in Florida it is important to keep these three things in mind to better protect yourself. Remember that different types of personal injury may require different approaches from those resulting from a car crash in the state of Florida, so it is vital to know your options. You could be entitled to compensation you didn’t otherwise know how to claim.

Of course, when dealing with these complex laws, the wisest decision would be to seek out proper legal representation so that you can come out of your situation with the reparations you deserve.