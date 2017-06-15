City of Tamarac Proclaims June as Caribbean American Heritage Month

The book, “Caribbean American Heritage: A History of High Achievers” was presented to the City of Tamarac Mayor and Commissioners

TAMARA C – At the City of Tamarac regular commission meeting of June 14th, Mayor Harry Dressler read a Proclamation declaring June as Caribbean-American Heritage Month.

The Proclamation noted that “Caribbean Americans have made great contributions to the fabric of our Nation, and there is a common culture and bonds of friendship that unite the United States and the Caribbean countries.”

It further stated that “Caribbean Americans have become leaders in government, sports, entertainment, the arts, and many other fields.” The Proclamation celebrated “the many contributions Caribbean Americans have made to the City of Tamarac” and encouraged “all residents and citizens to learn about the history of Caribbean Americans and their contributions to our community.”

The Proclamation was requested by Commissioner Marlon Bolton, who asked Mayor Dressler to present it to the authors of the recently published book, Caribbean American Heritage: A History of High Achievers.

The book’s co-authors, Elliot Bastien and Sandra Bernard-Bastien, thanked Mayor Harry Dressler and the Commissioners for their kind invitation to present the book to the Tamarac City Commission.

On presenting it to the Mayor and Commissioners, the authors, “proud residents of Tamarac,” gave a short description of the book, “which documents the contribution of Caribbean Americans to the United States, starting from founding father Alexander Hamilton and continuing to Kamala Harris and her recent election to the United States Senate.” They also included “on a lighter note, the super-stars Nicki Minaj and Rihanna.”

The book’s champion, Vice-Mayor of Broward County, Beam Furr, presented the book to the Broward County Commission the week of June 5th , and arranged for copies to be placed in Broward Public Libraries.

The Bastiens have been active in the Tamarac community, with Sandra sitting on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, and Elliot, on the Public Art Committee.