People Profile Organization Renames Courage Award in Honor of Paula Haase

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The Board of the People Profile Organization will honor the memory of Paula Haase by renaming the annual COURAGE award given for outstanding bravery. Paula passed away on February 14th, 2022.

The Courage Award was established in 2015.

Recipients will reflect the spirit of Paula Haase, possessing strength in the face of adversity, courage in the face of peril and the willingness to share her journey for the benefit of others.

As a tribute to Paula Haase’s spirited advocacy and struggles, we are proud to move in this direction. Especially as Paula was committed to this organization and continued to support us throughout the years.

Ladies and gentlemen please allow us to introduce the, “PAULA HAASE COURAGE AWARD“.