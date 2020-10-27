Grand Opening Planned For B&M Shopping Plaza In Historic Miramar

City of Miramar provided $500,000 Grant for renovations

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar announced the Grand Opening of the newly renovated B&M Shopping Plaza. The renovation was made possible by a $500,000 grant approved by the City Commission for commercial rehabilitation projects in Historic Miramar.

B&M Bakery and West Indian Grocery and Cleveland’s Old-Fashioned Ice-Cream will distribute free samples to go to the first 100 customers after the ribbon cutting. Other tenants of the shopping center include Wah Lay Chinese Take Out, 1 Luv Cuts, and In Style Hair Designs.

Recent renovations at B&M included a covered ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant walkway, new façade, ADA compliant parking spaces, resurfacing and restriping, landscaping, new light poles and new windows and doors for the establishment.

“It is great to see the Miramar Economic Development Fund assist in the redevelopment of Historic Miramar. To see this project come to fruition and to see how much the landscape in Historic Miramar has been transformed is amazing,” said City of Miramar’s Mayor Wayne Messam. “Businesses in Historic Miramar serve our community, employ our community and are a crucial driver of growth for our city. We are proud to invest in the community and redevelopment is no longer a vision but is well on the way!”

Commissioner Yvette Colbourne added, “It is great to see that our vision of the new and improved B&M Shopping Plaza has become a reality. The businesses located there are now better able to serve the community with an enhanced customer experience. The plaza sits at the heart of Historic Miramar and is home to grocery stores, restaurants, beauty and specialty shops. The redevelopment has allowed us to attract Cleveland’s Old-Fashioned Ice-Cream which has been creating a buzz in our community.”

B&M’s Owner, Roy Maynard added, “This is an exciting time for us as we have finally unveiled the overall facelift of the shopping center. I am glad to know that when our loyal customers stop by to pick up their favorite Jamaican dishes and Caribbean grocery items, they will have a pleasant shopping experience with ample parking.”