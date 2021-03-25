Judith Cunningham Named President of People Profile Organization

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Judith Cunningham has been named President of the People Profile Organization, effective immediately. She is a co-founder of the People Profile Organization and is pivotal in the delivery and execution of its strategic mission.

Judith has served on many of their committees in the past, including Finance, Marketing, and Community Outreach. In addition, Judith has led the extraordinarily successful People Profile Men’s Cuisine for the past three years. Plus, was a key component of their Awards ceremony.

Currently working for a fortune 500 company Judith is also a board member of the Jamaican Women of Florida Organization. Judith has the experience and expertise to move the Organization forward.

Judith has previously served as Vice President of First Advantage Group. In addition, she has served as a volunteer with the LifeNet for families and other community base organizations.

“We are pleased that Judith has accepted this appointment. And, confident she will represent the Organization well while contributing to the community,” says Dr. Allan Cunningham, Founder and President.